“The reconciliation being embarked upon by the All Progressives Progress (APC) is too little and it is coming a little too late because in Kaduna, the people have decided to throw away the baby with the bath water. God gives power. It is apparently clear that with our exit, APC has lost power in Kaduna, come 2019.”

These were the exact words of Senator Suleiman Hunkuyi, representing Kaduna North, as he formally bade farewell to the APC, a party he helped to ascend to power in 2015. He told Sunday Sun in an exclusive interview last Thursday that he made every efforts to remain in the party, but the party was unwilling to accommodate him and members of his group.

Sunday Sun gathered that Hunkuyi provided the structure that enabled Mallam Nasir el-Rufai to defeat former member of the House of Representatives, Isa Ashiru, at the party’s governorship primary. He also went ahead to deliver el-Rufai during the governorship contest in the state ahead of the then ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Hunkuyi was the director-general of the party’s campaign council in the state. However, it is not clear how far Hunkuyi can go in his quest to stop el- Rufai from being re-elected in 2019, as long before now there were reports that the governor had secured the blessing of President Muhammadu Buhari for a second term.

Providing an insight into what awaits the APC and el-Rufai in 2019, a former Commissioner for Education and Chairman of the Akida faction of APC in Kaduna State, Tom Maiyashi, described the report of Buhari’s endorsement of el-Rufai for a second term as “laughable and ridiculous.”