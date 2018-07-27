– The Sun News
Latest
27th July 2018 - Pro-Buhari group rally in Ilorin, demand Saraki’s resignation
27th July 2018 - Average Petrol Price drops to N148 per liter in June – NBS
27th July 2018 - Yari condemns  latest bandits attacks in Zamfara
27th July 2018 - Security challenges no threat to NYSC scheme – Obaseki 
27th July 2018 - FG approves N122m for Mangu Dam
27th July 2018 - Never abandon colleagues in distress, Customs boss tells officers
27th July 2018 - PHCs maintenance: KDSG , DFID sign MoU for 1.7MW solar project
27th July 2018 - 2019: Olubadan’s daughter joins Oyo Assembly race
27th July 2018 - Fayemi’s lawyers accuses INEC of giving electoral documents to PDP
27th July 2018 - Ronke Onadeko presents book for the ambitious
Home / National / Pro-Buhari group rally in Ilorin, demand Saraki’s resignation
BUHARI

Pro-Buhari group rally in Ilorin, demand Saraki’s resignation

— 27th July 2018

Layi OLanrewaju, Ilorin

Supporters of President Muhammadu Buhari, on Thursday, staged a rally  round the streets of Ilorin, Kwara State capital, for the better part of Thursday morning to drum support for his reelection in 2019.

The President’s sympathisers which comprise mostly motorcycle riders, artisans and students among others went round from Stadium, Taiwo, Unity and ended at Post Office area of the state capital, also urged the Senate President Bukola Saraki to publicly declare which political party he belongs and also called for his resignation as the Senate President.

Spokesman of the solidarity group, Hon. George Towoju, while addressing his supporters at the Post Office Roundabout said,” The defection of some members of the National Assembly (Senators and Honourable Members of the Federal House of Representatives ) from the All Progressives Congress (APC) is one of the desperate attempts of Nigeria’s Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki and his co-travelers to continue to embark on undeserving political negotiations and mortgaging the genuine interest of the masses for their personal and individual gains.

“Having found their political bargains as unwarranted, frivolous, condemnable, barbaric and uncharitable to the overall interest of the entire Nigerian population, it is the resolution of this great movement to pass votes of no confidence on the national assembly under the leadership of Senate President Bukola Saraki for their ill-political characters capable of initiating political disunity and derailing the executive arms of government from implementing masses oriented policies/programmes.

READ ALSO: Average Petrol Price drops to N148 per liter in June – NBS

“We hereby call on Dr. Bukola Saraki to make his political party membership known to Nigerians and resign his appointment as the Senate President with immediate effect in order to allow for better legislative process in the interest of the masses,” he said.

The Buhari Solidarity Group  also implored the Senate President, “To desist from politics of deceit and assassination of character of constituted authorities in pursuant of cheap publicity, undeserving empathy from members of the public and international community as well as personal political gains.”

Towoju, however, commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his total commitment to the values of democracy, freedom of choice as well as total willingness to work with all members of the National Assembly, irrespective of their political party, for the benefit of the nation.

“We also declare our total support to President Muhammadu Buhari’s re-election bid and we call on men and women of goodwill and conscience to rally around Mr. President in order to salvage the nation from the current political turbulence and always stand by the oppressed so that we can together build a virile and prosperous Nigeria,” he stressed.

READ ALSO: Yari condemns latest bandits attacks in Zamfara

He also commended the leadership of the ruling Progressives Congress (APC) under the chairmanship of Comrade Adams Oshiomole for their efforts in Nigeria Project towards ensuring peace, unity and progress of the nation.

 

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

BUHARI

Pro-Buhari group rally in Ilorin, demand Saraki’s resignation

— 27th July 2018

Layi OLanrewaju, Ilorin Supporters of President Muhammadu Buhari, on Thursday, staged a rally  round the streets of Ilorin, Kwara State capital, for the better part of Thursday morning to drum support for his reelection in 2019. The President’s sympathisers which comprise mostly motorcycle riders, artisans and students among others went round from Stadium, Taiwo, Unity…

  • PETROL

    Average Petrol Price drops to N148 per liter in June – NBS

    — 27th July 2018

    Samuel Bello, Abuja The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has said the average price paid by consumers for premium motor spirit (petrol) dropped to N148.1 in June 2018 from N150.2 in May this year. The drop represented a decrease of -1.5% year-on-year and -1.4% month-on-month in 2018. The bureau in its Premium Motor Spirit (Petrol)…

  • Yari

    Yari condemns  latest bandits attacks in Zamfara

    — 27th July 2018

    Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau. Zamfara State Governor Alhaji Abdul’Aziz Yari  Abubakar has condemned the recent bandits attacks in some parts of the state describing  it as callous and inhuman. A statement signed by the Special Adviser, Public Enlightenment, Media and Communication, Alhaji Ibrahim Dosara said the governor was saddened by the attacks in some communities…

  • NYSC

    Security challenges no threat to NYSC scheme – Obaseki 

    — 27th July 2018

    Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin Despite the nation’s current security challenges, the attractiveness of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) as a scheme has continued to receive a boost, the governor of Edo State, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, observed, on Thursday. The governor, represented by Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Barr. Paul Ohonbamu, disclosed this during the occasion…

  • mangu

    FG approves N122m for Mangu Dam

    — 27th July 2018

    Gyang Bere, Jos Plateau State Government has expressed excitement over the approval of N122 million by the Federal Executive Council for the completion of Mangu Dam, in Mangi Local Government Area of the state. In a statement signed by Commissioner for Information and Communication, Hon. Yakubu Dati, said Governor Lalong had lobbied for the completion…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share