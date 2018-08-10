Saraki as Buhari’s Achilles’ heel

The consequences of these acts of hypocrisy, double standards and impunity that have characterized the relationship between the Buhari executive and the Saraki-led legislature has robbed off negatively on the quality of the overall governance of the Nigerian state. In addition to a largely distracted Buhari administration being unable to deliver on its three-pronged campaign promises of fixing the economy, security and corruption, Buhari has also failed to uphold the leadership principles of fairness, equity and justice among all coalition partners in the APC. Buhari’s failure of leadership has led to widespread discontent among

For attempting to override Buhari’s veto on an the election sequence re-ordering clause in the Electoral Act, thugs, in company of a suspended member of the Senate, gate-crashed the hallowed Red Chamber and took away the mace during plenary with all federal security agencies present standing down to allow for a successful operation. That unprecedented dare-devil assault on the National Assembly, which was calculated to intimidate the legislature, sent shock waves down the entire political spectrum.

In an attempt to diminish Saraki’s image, the Buhari administration has only succeeded in greatly diminishing the image of the institution of the National Assembly, the cornerstone of Nigeria’s democracy. And when Saraki resolved to assert the traditional independence of the legislature in line with the principles of separation of powers for the purposes of checks and balance, Buhari’s reaction was that of scornful disdain. For a man apparently imbued with a messianic complex and an inflated sense of self-righteousness, Buhari considers himself infallible, hence above questioning, checks and balances. He expects his correspondences to the National Assembly to be treated dogmatically as believers do divinely revealed scriptures. Heads of MDAs and the police chief often treat National Assembly summons with sluggish disdain because the executive now regards the legislature as an unwelcome irritant.

the people towards the APC federal government as seen in the wave of defection from the ruling party to the opposition PDP. Saraki’s defection from the APC back to the PDP, despite last-minute attempts to placate him and other defectors, may be the last straw for the APC.

In what many have described as an attempted coup, the National Assembly Complex was cordoned off on Tuesday, August 7, 2018, by armed masked men of the Department of Secret Services (DSS) ostensibly acting on “oders from above.” This development further fuelled the already rife speculation about an imminent forceful change of leadership of the Senate with or without the required constitutional threshold. Apprehensions heightened when PDP members of the National Assembly who, working on a tip-off from some of their colleagues in the APC caucus about a possible change of leadership, converged in sufficient numbers to counter any attempt to remove Saraki, were prevented from gaining entrance into the complex. The possibility of a less than two-third membership of the Senate to sit and effect a change in the leadership of the Senate triggered outrage across the Nigerian nation and beyond. The successful removal of Saraki as Senate president by less the constitutional requirement of two-thirds majority would have amounted to a civilian coup as that would have paved way for a democratically elected civilian dictator whose actions, programmes and policies would neither be checked nor balanced. This latest development was condemned as the worse form of impunity the Buhari administration could ever contemplate. With immense pressure from Nigerians from across party lines and the international community, Acting President Yemi Osinbajo fired the director-general of the DSS, Lawal Daura, while also condemning the actions of his men as unlawful and denied any form of authorisation of the unfortunate incident.

This unprecedented and prompt punitive action by the Presidency against the head of a security agency has been welcomed as a clear departure from the complacent approval of impunity that has defined the Buhari administration. However, one critical question is left unanswered. Who authorised the deployment of security agents with instructions to prevent lawmakers from gaining access into the National Assembly complex? Any discernable mind that has followed the acts of impunity of the current administration using the apparatus of the DSS would come to the conclusion that Osinbajo’s swift action was a cosmetic face-saving measure for an administration that has lost credibility considerably. Osinbajo’s denial of knowledge of this unfortunate incident begs further questions. Is Osinbajo also not aware of similar acts of impunity that aimed to cow other arms of government such as the storming of the residences of senior members of the bench in a most brutal manner a little over a year into the Buhari administration in October 2016 under the guise of a sting operation by men of the DSS? Is he not aware that DSS has continued to detain Sambo Dasuki, the former NSA, and Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, the leader of IMN, in disregard of several court rulings ordering their release on bail? How about gross violations of fundamental human rights of Nigerians to freedom and liberty such as the case of citizen Jones Abiri, who was detained for two years without charge in DSS detention facilities? For a government that has become notorious for half-truths and outright lies, it is apparent that Daura was simply a fall guy to cover up a failed grand scheme to carry out a civilian coup by illegally removing an elected Senate President and installing a willing stooge to pave the way for an unchallenged civilian dictatorship. It is doubtful if Daura would have on his own deployed his men to garrison the National Assembly without clear instructions from the highest authority in the land.