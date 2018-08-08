NAN

The United Kingdom chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has described the removal of Mr Lawal Daura, Director-General of Department of State Services (DSS), by Acting President Yemi Osinbajo as timely.

The chapter, in a statement by its spokesman, Mr Jacob Ogunseye, on Wednesday in Abuja, said that Osinbajo’s decision to remove Daura was a right step aimed at strengthening the nation’s democratic tenets.

It added that Daura’s removal came at the right time, especially at a crucial time when the 2019 general elections were a few months away.

The group described Osinbajo as bold, strong and worthy of representing his principal in taking desired decisions.

“The invasion by operatives of the DSS was undemocratic, irrespective of the motive.

“It is absolutely not part of our great party and therefore, the party would never have been part of the orchestrated plan to block the entrance to the national assembly.

“Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has shown his stuff, as a bold and intelligent leader that follows the pursuit of perfection in putting the country on the right path,”

it said.

It added that it was now very clear that the combination of the two men at the helm of affairs had put Nigeria on the pedestal of strength.

According to the group, the synergy of efforts show that Nigeria is now stronger as a country.

“We are quite delighted at the hand-in-glove working relationship between Buhari and Osinbajo, definitely the next four years will be great for our party, the APC and the country at large,” it said.

It advised international communities to be wary of their reactions, especially on the domestic affairs of other sovereign countries.

The group also reminded the communities that Nigeria was a sovereign country, adding that diplomats should be careful and guided when interfering in its domestic affairs.

“Making categorical statement on domestic issues affecting any nation should be guided by accurate information and the standards of such.

“We reiterate our unwavering support as an organ of the governing party in the Diaspora.

“We assure Nigerians that the APC-led government under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari will not relent in the continuation of delivering on its promises and people-oriented solutions as it had been doing ” it added.