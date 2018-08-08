– The Sun News
Latest
8th August 2018 - APC UK backs Osinbajo over removal of Daura
8th August 2018 - Osinbajo, Seiyefa, Magu in closed-door meeting
8th August 2018 - No shooting in Kwali during truck drivers protest – Police
8th August 2018 - Kepa Arrizabalaga to Chelsea: All you need to know about him
8th August 2018 - CAA 400m bronze medalist dreams IAAF World Championships
8th August 2018 - 2019: INEC sensitises Delta voters on CVR, PVCs
8th August 2018 - National Youth Games 2018: Anambra risks N5m fine for non-participation
8th August 2018 - NASS leadership in closed-door meeting with INEC
8th August 2018 - Northern groups want Tinubu, Oshiomhole, others investigated over NASS invasion
8th August 2018 - Over 5,000 Zamfara IDPs now back home – Army
Home / Politics / APC UK backs Osinbajo over removal of Daura
REMOVAL

APC UK backs Osinbajo over removal of Daura

— 8th August 2018

NAN

The United Kingdom chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has described the removal of Mr Lawal Daura, Director-General of Department of State Services (DSS), by Acting President Yemi Osinbajo as timely.

The chapter, in a statement by its spokesman, Mr Jacob Ogunseye, on Wednesday in Abuja, said that Osinbajo’s decision to remove Daura was a right step aimed at strengthening the nation’s democratic tenets.

It added that Daura’s removal came at the right time, especially at a crucial time when the 2019 general elections were a few months away.

The group described Osinbajo as bold, strong and worthy of representing his principal in taking desired decisions.

“The invasion by operatives of the DSS was undemocratic, irrespective of the motive.

“It is absolutely not part of our great party and therefore, the party would never have been part of the orchestrated plan to block the entrance to the national assembly.

“Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has shown his stuff, as a bold and intelligent leader that follows the pursuit of perfection in putting the country on the right path,”
it said.

READ ALSO No shooting in Kwali during truck drivers protest – Police

It added that it was now very clear that the combination of the two men at the helm of affairs had put Nigeria on the pedestal of strength.

According to the group, the synergy of efforts show that Nigeria is now stronger as a country.

“We are quite delighted at the hand-in-glove working relationship between Buhari and Osinbajo, definitely the next four years will be great for our party, the APC and the country at large,” it said.

It advised international communities to be wary of their reactions, especially on the domestic affairs of other sovereign countries.

The group also reminded the communities that Nigeria was a sovereign country, adding that diplomats should be careful and guided when interfering in its domestic affairs.

“Making categorical statement on domestic issues affecting any nation should be guided by accurate information and the standards of such.

“We reiterate our unwavering support as an organ of the governing party in the Diaspora.

“We assure Nigerians that the APC-led government under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari will not relent in the continuation of delivering on its promises and people-oriented solutions as it had been doing ” it added.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

REMOVAL

APC UK backs Osinbajo over removal of Daura

— 8th August 2018

NAN The United Kingdom chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has described the removal of Mr Lawal Daura, Director-General of Department of State Services (DSS), by Acting President Yemi Osinbajo as timely. The chapter, in a statement by its spokesman, Mr Jacob Ogunseye, on Wednesday in Abuja, said that Osinbajo’s decision to remove Daura was a…

  • OSINBAJO

    Osinbajo, Seiyefa, Magu in closed-door meeting

    — 8th August 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja Acting President Yemi Osinbajo is currently in a closed-doors meeting with acting Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Matthew Seiyefa, and acting Chairman of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. The meeting started shortly after the Federal Executive Council, which Osinbajo presided at…

  • POLICE

    No shooting in Kwali during truck drivers protest – Police

    — 8th August 2018

    NAN The Police Command in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), said there was no incident of shooting at Dabi village in Kwali Area Council during protest by truck drivers along Abuja-Lokoja highway. The protest was sparked by the alleged shooting of the tyres of Dangote truck by some policemen on Wednesday morning at Kwali. It…

  • INEC

    2019: INEC sensitises Delta voters on CVR, PVCs

    — 8th August 2018

    Paul Osuyi, Asaba Worried by the level of apathy in the on going Continuous Voters’ Registration (CVR), the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), on Wednesday, organised a road show along major streets of Asaba, Delta State capital to sensitise residents on the need to register and get their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) ahead of the…

  • INEC

    NASS leadership in closed-door meeting with INEC

    — 8th August 2018

    The leadership of the National Assembly are currently in a closed-door meeting with the management of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). The federal lawmakers led by Senate President Bukola Saraki and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara are in closed door meeting with Chairman of INEC, Mahmood Yakubu. The meeting is being…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share