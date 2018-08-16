Rivers holds music concert to honour Odili

The celebration of the 70th birthday of former Rivers State governor, Dr. Peter Odili, continued on Tuesday night with a music concert in honour of the icon of Rivers State.

At the concert, which had state Governor, Nyesom Wike, his wife, Justice Eberechi Suzzette, Odili, his wife, Justice Mary, top government officials and Peoples Democratic Party National Chairman, Uche Secondus, in attendance, choirs and solo artistes from across the country, entertained guest at Rex Lawson Cultural Centre, in Port Harcourt.

Special songs were also composed and rendered by different choirs to celebrate Odili.

The opening presentation was made by the Government House choir, followed by a special song by Don Solomon Bassey and the Evergreen Chorals.

Uche Ahulor, the African Voices and Port Harcourt Male Ensemble took their turns to sing to the glory of God in celebration of Odili’s 70th birthday.

A solo performance by Anieto and duet by Anieto and Uncle enhanced the celebratory mood.

The musical concert climaxed with the ‘Hallelujah’ song rendered by a team of all the choirs that participated in the programme.

Chairman, Music Concert Sub-Committee and House of Representatives former deputy speaker, Austin Opara, thanked Wike for sponsoring the music concert to honour a political father who has groomed several leaders.

Chairman on the occasion and Amayanabo of Opobo, King Douglas Dandeson Jaja, said his respect for Odili stemmed from the former governor’s love for humanity.

He said Rivers people were grateful to Odili for his contributions to the development of the state.

Compere of the music concert, Okey Bakassi (a comedian), praised Wike for building the Rex Lawson Cultural Centre.