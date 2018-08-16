– The Sun News
Latest
16th August 2018 - Rivers holds music concert to honour Odili
16th August 2018 - Support Wike, Odili tells Rivers people
16th August 2018 - Forced migration goes round
16th August 2018 - Agile management model for Lagos public service
16th August 2018 - Remembering Sam Okwaraji
16th August 2018 - Nonpayment of pension: What is the death toll in Nigeria? (1)
16th August 2018 - A professional in the saddle
16th August 2018 - This is a war of brains and protoplasm
16th August 2018 - Senators, Reps grill INEC chair
16th August 2018 - 2019: I’m considering running for presidency – Saraki
Home / National / Rivers holds music concert to honour Odili
ODILI

Rivers holds music concert to honour Odili

— 16th August 2018

The celebration of the 70th birthday of former Rivers State governor, Dr. Peter Odili, continued on Tuesday night with a music concert in honour of the icon of Rivers State.

At the concert, which had state Governor, Nyesom Wike, his wife, Justice Eberechi Suzzette, Odili, his wife, Justice Mary, top government officials and Peoples Democratic Party National Chairman, Uche Secondus, in attendance, choirs and solo artistes from across the country, entertained guest at Rex Lawson Cultural Centre, in Port Harcourt.

Special songs were also composed and rendered by different choirs to celebrate Odili.

The opening presentation was made by the Government House choir, followed by a special song by Don Solomon Bassey and the Evergreen Chorals.

Uche Ahulor, the African Voices and Port Harcourt Male Ensemble took their turns to sing to the glory of God in celebration of Odili’s 70th birthday.

A solo performance by Anieto and duet by Anieto and Uncle enhanced the celebratory mood.

The musical concert climaxed with the ‘Hallelujah’ song rendered by a team of all the choirs that participated in the programme.

Chairman, Music Concert Sub-Committee and House of Representatives former deputy speaker, Austin Opara, thanked Wike for sponsoring the music concert to honour a political father who has groomed several leaders.

READ ALSO: Support Wike, Odili tells Rivers people

Chairman on the occasion and Amayanabo of Opobo, King Douglas Dandeson Jaja, said his respect for Odili stemmed from the former governor’s love for humanity.

He said Rivers people were grateful to Odili for his contributions  to  the development of the state.

Compere of the music concert, Okey Bakassi (a comedian),  praised Wike for building the Rex Lawson Cultural Centre.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

ODILI

Rivers holds music concert to honour Odili

— 16th August 2018

The celebration of the 70th birthday of former Rivers State governor, Dr. Peter Odili, continued on Tuesday night with a music concert in honour of the icon of Rivers State. At the concert, which had state Governor, Nyesom Wike, his wife, Justice Eberechi Suzzette, Odili, his wife, Justice Mary, top government officials and Peoples Democratic…

  • WIKE

    Support Wike, Odili tells Rivers people

    — 16th August 2018

    Tony John, Port Harcourt Former Rivers State Governor, Dr. Peter Odili, has called on Rivers people, irrespective of political affiliations, to support Governor Nyesom Wike, for the consolidation of the rapid rise of a ‘New Rivers State’. This is coming at a time the Chaplain of Our Lady of Holy Chaplaincy of Catholic Institute of…

  • INEC - YAKUBU

    Senators, Reps grill INEC chair

    — 16th August 2018

    • Query varying figures presented by Buhari, Yakubu Fred Itua and Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja The defence of the 2019 general election budget began with fireworks, yesterday, as federal lawmakers queried discrepancies in the figures presented by President Muhammadu Buhari and the Chairman of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu. After weeks of push…

  • SARAKI - CONSIDERING RUNNING

    2019: I’m considering running for presidency – Saraki

    — 16th August 2018

    As the number of presidential aspirants in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) swells, Senate President, Bukola Saraki has said he was considering bidding for the number one political office in the country. In an interview with Bloomberg, Saraki said he was also consulting on the possibility of contesting for the Presidency next year. READ ALSO: Cleric…

  • VIGIL

    PDP senators to Oshiomhole: We’ll keep vigil in N’Assembly, defend Saraki, Ekweremadu

    — 16th August 2018

    “APC didn’t give them the mandate. We did. If it means keeping night vigil at the National Assembly to ensure that their plans don’t succeed, we will do it” Fred Itua, Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja and Linus Oota, Lafia Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) senators, yesterday, vowed to defend the country’s democracy and stop the ruling All…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share