Support Wike, Odili tells Rivers people

Tony John, Port Harcourt

Former Rivers State Governor, Dr. Peter Odili, has called on Rivers people, irrespective of political affiliations, to support Governor Nyesom Wike, for the consolidation of the rapid rise of a ‘New Rivers State’.

This is coming at a time the Chaplain of Our Lady of Holy Chaplaincy of Catholic Institute of West Africa (CIWA), Rev. Monsignor Pius Kii, stated that lowest point in the 70 years of Odili was when his political godson, Chibuike Amaechi, attempted to destroy his political life through a kangaroo Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC).

Both leaders spoke yesterday, at a special thanksgiving mass for the 70th birthday celebration of the former governor organised by the state government at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Chaplaincy, Catholic Institute of West Africa (CIWA), Port Harcourt.

Odili declared: “Let me use this opportunity to request our people, all Rivers men and women, our chiefs and the entire political class, everybody that is proud to be identified and called a Rivers man or woman, to give your total support to this governor.

“I am not saying it from a political position. I am talking from the position of an elder-statesman. This is because, with his leadership, we can achieve total cohesion and unity of our people. Once that is achieved, the sky is the take off point for the ‘New Rivers State’ that he is building.”

Odili described Wike as a loyal politician, who is outstanding in his commitment to the development of the state.

“I have been governor. I have worked under governors and I have seen governors after me. This man is unique. Just to tell you that of all the people we have worked, politically, with, from way back in the 80s, nobody in the political terrain, can compete with this governor,” Odili said.

He thanked Wike for initiating the celebration of his 70th birthday, noting that the family had planned a private low-key celebration.

In his homily, Kii said despite betrayals by the likes of one of the former governors, Wike stood by Odili.

Kii said: “One of Odili’s lowest moments was when he was dragged by one of his erstwhile sons to the TRC, set up by the Amaechi administration aimed at damaging his reputation and preventing him from holding political offices.

“Despite these betrayals, we are grateful to God that some remain loyal sons, particularly, Wike and countless others in the state and in the country.

“Having the love of one like Wike is having the love of many. For one with Wike is majority. For in him, God put 10 men in one man. Your Excellency, Odili, be rest assured that those who are for you and with you are more than those who have abandoned you,” he said.

The cleric declared that Odili spiritualised political language, noting that he invoked God at all times.

He said the celebrant never used his investments and appearances in churches for political opportunities.

Kii said Wike has taken over from Odili, developing the Christian faith and embarking on massive developmental projects.

Highpoint of the Holy Mass was the cutting of the 70th birthday cake provided by Knights of the Catholic Church.

Some former governors, serving National Assembly members, former ministers, traditional rulers, jurists and prominent Rivers leaders, attended the Mass.