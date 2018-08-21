Rivers community marks new yam festival after years of crisis

The monarch, Prof. Uzondu Wokoma, Eze Egi III of Ogbaland, chiefs, Egi citizens, Rivers State government, management of Total Exploration and Production Nigeria Limited (TEPENG), and other well meaning Nigerians, were in the area to show solidarity and value for culture. The traditional ruler described the festival as remarkable. He said it symbolised restoration of peace and love in Egiland. He noted that the presence of the state government, council of traditional rulers, investors and many others, was an attestation to the fact that peace has actually been restored.

The exit of the terror group, undoubtedly, made this year’s festival unique and heartwarming. The flag off of this year’s celebration called “Egwu Ogba”, a sacred festival, marked the commencement of the harvest season.

“Our cash crops have gone extinct as a result of oil exploration. Because of oil exploration, our food crops have gone, we go hungry because of oil exploration. We pray to God Almighty to restore our land with food items. We have peace now; so, we want multiplication in our food item.

He prayed and cried to God to restore farm crops in the land. He also blamed lack of agricultural produce on oil exploration.

“We do not have good harvest this year; but, we hope it will be multiplied next year because we believe as God sanctifies our land, restoration and multiplication would follow,” Prof. Wokoma expressed.

Former president of Egi Peoples Assembly, Chief Oris Onyiri, similarly expressed thanks to God for the return of peace in Egiland and making the celebration a successful one.

“I’m thankful to God for what I have seen today in Egiland. The huge success of this celebration shows that peace has returned to the kingdom and this would confirm to others that are still watching to see that peace has, indeed, returned. Therefore, people should come back home, forgive one another and join hands to take Egiland to greater height”.

One of the personalities that was in attendance, Managing Director of TEPENG, Nicolas Terraz, described the festival as unique. He said he was excited sharing the great moment of joy of Egi people.

Terraz, who was represented by the Executive General Manager, Corporate Social Responsibility and Medical Services, Mr. Vincent Amadi, said the success of the event showed the resilience of Egi people and their ability to overcome adversities.

He regretted the socio-economic and agricultural setbacks the crisis has caused in the area, but expressed joy over the restoration of peace.

Terraz said: “The past one year had been very challenging for you and also for our operations in your kingdom. The security challenge within the field and associated social and environmental concerns that followed in the area, negatively impacted on our operations. These challenges, notwithstanding, like yourselves, we are gradually recovering, even though its effects are still visible and remain a major concern for the company today”

Speaking further, TEPENG managing director said, in line with the firm’s core value of respect for cultures of its host communities, the company would continue to support the kingdom and ensure sustainable development of the people.

He added that it would also draw from the rich cultural identities showcased at the festival in order to enrich its own cultural diversities, which are a major quest for social integration in a multicultural work environment. “Total will continue to partner with you and the good people of Egi kingdom to ensure continuous industrial peace and harmony as well as sustainable rapid development of our communities and people. It is our collective responsibility to continue to forge common ground in ensuring that our business and communities develop and thrive side by side”, he noted.