– The Sun News
Latest
21st August 2018 - Rivers community marks new yam festival after years of crisis
21st August 2018 - Literacy remains great empowerment tool for girl–child – El-Rufai
21st August 2018 - Anambra town where man, pythons live in harmony
21st August 2018 - Tinubu plotting to succeed Buhari in 2023 – Saraki
21st August 2018 - You’re unfair to Wike, Rivers govt tells ex-Lagos gov
21st August 2018 - Tinubu thinks everybody is like him –Tambuwal
21st August 2018 - Security reports from North East worrisome – FG
21st August 2018 - Eid al-Adha: Buhari, Saraki, Kalu, govs preach peace
21st August 2018 - Due process followed in demolition of Ayefele’s Music House, Oyo govt insists
21st August 2018 - Ohanaeze youths vow to resist security agencies’ attack on Igbo
Home / National / Rivers community marks new yam festival after years of crisis
NEW YAM FESTIVAL

Rivers community marks new yam festival after years of crisis

— 21st August 2018

For the past four years, the famous new yam festival celebrated yearly in Egiland, in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area of Rivers was not marked.

Tony John, Port Harcourt

New yam festival, for communities that observe and celebrate it, is a period of joy and thanksgiving to God, for making the natives see a new harvest season. It is usually celebrated with fanfare. In some communities, new yam celebration might take a week-long celebration, with different activities lined up. Within this period, pounded yam with native soup is majorly the food served, even to non-natives. In fact, natives always look forward to celebrating their yearly new yam festival. And they prepare for it.

However, for the past four years, the famous new yam festival celebrated yearly in Egiland, in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area (ONELGA) of Rivers State, was not marked. What led to the ‘unfortunate’ and unintentional abandonment was the upsurge in cult activities and killings, which bedevilled ONELGA. No week passed without a report of one or two persons killed, and, at times, beheaded.

READ ALSO: Omoku killings: Don Waney’s exit’ll restore peace in ONELGA – Obuah, PDP chair

The spate of cult violence and gangsterism made ONELGA in particular, and the state a no-go area for foreigners. The then rich cultural festival of Egi people and other neighbouring communities, which used to attract tourists, multinational companies, visitors and prominent sons and daughters, became history.

Precisely, between 2013 and 2017, many towns and communities in ONELGA, where ghost places. Violent crimes reigned supreme. Agriculture, which is the mainstay of the people’s source of livelihood, was grounded. Socio-cultural life of the people was moribund.

But, early 2018, the state government rose to the task and dislodged the hydraheaded gang leader and members. There is now fragile peace, which the people pray and believe, would be sustained.

The exit of the terror group, undoubtedly, made this year’s festival unique and heartwarming. The flag off of this year’s celebration called “Egwu Ogba”, a sacred festival, marked the commencement of the harvest season.

The monarch, Prof. Uzondu Wokoma, Eze Egi III of Ogbaland, chiefs, Egi citizens, Rivers State government, management of Total Exploration and Production Nigeria Limited (TEPENG), and other well meaning Nigerians, were in the area to show solidarity and value for culture. The traditional ruler described the festival as remarkable. He said it symbolised restoration of peace and love in Egiland. He noted that the presence of the state government, council of traditional rulers, investors and many others, was an attestation to the fact that peace has actually been restored.

READ ALSO: $3.3bn Egina FPSO: Emulate Total, Reps tell IOCs

He prayed and cried to God to restore farm crops in the land. He also blamed lack of agricultural produce on oil exploration.

“Our cash crops have gone extinct as a result of oil exploration. Because of oil exploration, our food crops have gone, we go hungry because of oil exploration. We pray to God Almighty to restore our land with food items. We have peace now; so, we want multiplication in our food item.

“We do not have good harvest this year; but, we hope it will be multiplied next year because we believe as God sanctifies our land, restoration and multiplication would follow,” Prof. Wokoma expressed.

Former president of Egi Peoples Assembly, Chief Oris Onyiri, similarly expressed thanks to God for the return of peace in Egiland and making the celebration a successful one.

“I’m thankful to God for what I have seen today in Egiland. The huge success of this celebration shows that peace has returned to the kingdom and this would confirm to others that are still watching to see that peace has, indeed, returned. Therefore, people should come back home, forgive one another and join hands to take Egiland to greater height”.

READ ALSO:

One of the personalities that was in attendance, Managing Director of TEPENG, Nicolas Terraz, described the festival as unique. He said he was excited sharing the great moment of joy of Egi people.

Terraz, who was represented by the Executive General Manager, Corporate Social Responsibility and Medical Services, Mr. Vincent Amadi, said the success of the event showed the resilience of Egi people and their ability to overcome adversities.

He regretted the socio-economic and agricultural setbacks the crisis has caused in the area, but expressed joy over the restoration of peace.

Terraz said: “The past one year had been very challenging for you and also for our operations in your kingdom. The security challenge within the field and associated social and environmental concerns that followed in the area, negatively impacted on our operations. These challenges, notwithstanding, like yourselves, we are gradually recovering, even though its effects are still visible and remain a major concern for the company today”

Speaking further, TEPENG managing director said, in line with the firm’s core value of respect for cultures of its host communities, the company would continue to support the kingdom and ensure sustainable development of the people.

He added that it would also draw from the rich cultural identities showcased at the festival in order to enrich its own cultural diversities, which are a major quest for social integration in a multicultural work environment. “Total will continue to partner with you and the good people of Egi kingdom to ensure continuous industrial peace and harmony as well as sustainable rapid development of our communities and people. It is our collective responsibility to continue to forge common ground in ensuring that our business and communities develop and thrive side by side”, he noted.

READ ALSO: Kalabari kingdom older than Nigeria – Prince Tonye Princewill

On her part, the President, Egi Women Welfare Association, Mrs. Okwudiri Okummadu, expressed joy over the festival. She noted that the crisis situation forced a lot of women out of farming. She said that, if women are empowered with seedlings and farm crops, the agricultural produce in the coming year would be massive.

Also, former president of the Union, Mrs. Ngozi Agoh-Jacob, said, women were the custodian of culture. According to her, “whatever that touches the land, touches the women”.

“The crisis, which affected our land, affected the women most. When we were growing up, we did not buy food items in the market. From our farming business, our families were well fed. We even sold some crops out; but, we hope that the festival this year and the restoration of peace in Egiland, will usher women back to farm and we will again, begin to witness bomber harvest”, she hoped. She further called on the Federal Government to extend the clean up exercise to Egiland to pave way for adequate farming. She stressed that the entire Niger Delta region deserves to be cleaned from oil devastation.

Queen of Egi, Grace Wokoma, said the prayers of the kingdom to God Almighty and the whole process of the festival, showed that the festival was not fetish, as against the thought of some members of the public.

She expressed optimism that next year’s harvest would be great, following the restoration of peace and the willingness of the women to return to their core cultural heritage, which is farming.

Speaking too, Eze Abraham Nwogbohu, noted that peace is sustained, harvest would increase tremendously in the future.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

NEW YAM FESTIVAL

Rivers community marks new yam festival after years of crisis

— 21st August 2018

For the past four years, the famous new yam festival celebrated yearly in Egiland, in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area of Rivers was not marked. Tony John, Port Harcourt New yam festival, for communities that observe and celebrate it, is a period of joy and thanksgiving to God, for making the natives see a new harvest…

  • Tinubu plotting to succeed Buhari in 2023 – Saraki

    Tinubu plotting to succeed Buhari in 2023 – Saraki

    — 21st August 2018

    “Tinubu would rather live with the identified inadequacies in the government for the sake of fulfilling and preserving his presidential ambition in 2023.” – Tackles president, APC Fred Itua, Abuja Twenty-four hours after former governor of Lagos State, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, alleged that Senate President, Bukola Saraki, exited the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) because…

  • TINUBU UNFAIR TO WIKE

    You’re unfair to Wike, Rivers govt tells ex-Lagos gov

    — 21st August 2018

    Ex-Lagos State governor, Bola Tinubu, is still in the eye of the storm following his attack of Senate President Bukola Saraki and Sokoto State governor, Aminu Tambuwal, with Rivers State government accusing him of being unfair to Governor Nyesom Wike. READ ALSO: Davido endorses Governor Wike for 2nd term Tinubu, in his statement, on Sunday, had alleged…

  • Tinubu THINKS everybody's like him

    Tinubu thinks everybody is like him –Tambuwal

    — 21st August 2018

    “Tinubu tried to rock the boat when he was denied being Buhari’s vice president. He thinks every other person could behave his way.” Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, has hit back at ex-Lagos State governor, Bola Tinubu, accusing the latter of trying to rock the boat when he was denied opportunity of being President Muhammadu Buhari’s…

  • NORTH EAST REPORT WORRISOME

    Security reports from North East worrisome – FG

    — 21st August 2018

    “In the North East we are having worrisome report, we have looked into it critically and we have taken absolute decision.” • Buhari orders security chiefs to step up action Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja The Federal Government has  described the security report from the North East as worrisome, after reviewing the situation critically. Consequently, President Muhammadu Buhari…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share