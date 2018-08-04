Kalabari kingdom older than Nigeria – Prince Tonye Princewill

Prince Tonye Princewill is versatile. He could be addressed as a businessman, politician or an entertainer. Aside his political prowess, as the candidate of the defunct Action Congress (AC) in the 2007 governorship contest in Rivers State, his film ‘76’ was much loved in Nollywood and garnered many awards. In this interview with Effects, he talks about what he has up his sleeves, his lifestyle and politics.

You hit the limelight early 2006; during the build up to the 2007 general elections. What were you doing before then?

I’m a petroleum engineering graduate of the University of Port Harcourt who went on to become an Imperial College graduate of mineral resources engineering. I then went on to obtain first class qualifications in Project Management and Information technology. I was in the UK when my father was made King and it was to be by his side that I started to return more frequently to help him build his Kingdom. I used to think then that politicians were broke and honest as they are over in the UK. Until I came up close and personal with the Nigerian politicians; during the infamous Buguma crisis in 2003. To cut a long story short, I quickly realized that politics was too important to be left to politicians and decided that the survival of the Kingdom rested on the survival of our politics. Governors called the shots. So I decided to run for governor.

What would you say are the key values that brought you to where you are today?

For me it’s the value that money is not everything. I see politicians get away with anything because they have the ability to change lives with a single signature or even a phone call. It’s no wonder that our values as a society have been steadily eroding. The tail is wagging the dog. Not the other way round. I’ve been opposed to power for as long as I can remember. And I’m glad that as long as I can remember power has not really been for the people. That means I’ve been doing something right. Be it business or politics, have the people at heart and do not let politicians who care less about the people, be your source of strength. It’s important to add that as you oppose the political class, you offend their people. The same people you are fighting for. That’s why like a lighthouse you must remain steadfast. They move. Not you. This will require thick skin. “Forgive them father for they know not what they are doing” is a phrase that comes to mind. It’s my consolation. My father says it doesn’t matter what they say about you as long as it is not true.