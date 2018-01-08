The Sun News
Latest
8th January 2018 - Omoku killings: Don Waney’s exit’ll restore peace in ONELGA – Obuah, PDP chair
8th January 2018 - Oil rises, set to hit over $70
8th January 2018 - Oyo to fund 41% of 2018 budget with N112b IGR target
8th January 2018 - JUST IN: Okowa swears in new LG chairs in Delta
8th January 2018 - Iheanacho’s Leicester career over?
8th January 2018 - Shi’ite members, police clash in Abuja
8th January 2018 - NANS sets up monitoring team on petrol prices, sales
8th January 2018 - el-Rufai appoints heads of agencies
8th January 2018 - At Golden Globes 2018 women dominate
8th January 2018 - New Defence spokesman, Gen. John Agim assumes duty
Home / National / Omoku killings: Don Waney’s exit’ll restore peace in ONELGA – Obuah, PDP chair

Omoku killings: Don Waney’s exit’ll restore peace in ONELGA – Obuah, PDP chair

— 8th January 2018

… Commends Wike, security agencies

From: TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Chairman of Rivers State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Felix Obuah, has expressed appreciation to Governor Nyesom Wike and security agencies, for their proactive action and gallantry in bringing to an end, the era of  senseless and unprovoked killings across Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area of the state.

The PDP chairman’s comment was coming on the heels of the killing of the notorious cultist, Johnson Igwedibia, popularly called Don Waney.

Obuah also expressed optimism that the exit of Waney and two of his lieutenants would restore peace  in the cult-ravaged LGA.

He noted that the recent visit of Governor Wike to Omoku,  headquarters of ONELGA, after the slaughtering of some worshippers during the New Year cross-over service and the promise of a handsome reward to any person with useful information that could lead to the arrest of the hoodlums, was a  booster to the success recorded in  killing the notorious criminal Waney and his gang members in Enugu State.

Obuah also gave the security agencies a pat on the back for displaying what he called ‘the highest professional skills’ in bursting the killer-gang without taking the lives of innocent persons during the encounter with the bandits.

He reiterated the preparedness of the PDP-controlled State government to continue to partner and give  necessary logistics support to the security agencies in their efforts to make the State cult and crime-free.

The state PDP said the euphoria occasioned by the news of the death of the notorious kidnap kingpin, who was believed to be behind most of the criminal activities across ONELGA in past, is a pointer that the people had lived in fear  in the area,  and always prayed for the end of criminal activities.

Obuah described the death of Waney and his gang members as ‘God’s answer to the prayers of the peace-loving ONELGA people and the bereaved families of the victims of the New Year massacre victims’.

He, however, appealed to the security agencies not to rest on their oars until all forms of violent crimes and cult-related operations are wiped out in ONELGA.

Said he, “On our part, we will make sure every encouragement is given to the State government and the security agencies for a more secured and peaceful ONELGA and its citizens.

“May we also use this opportunity to warn all those who derive pleasure in promoting insecurity in the State, by politicising security matters and spreading false information and propaganda, to desist forthwith, to enable the security agents fish out the real enemies and perpetrators of these heinous crimes against our fatherland”, Obuah advised.

Post Views: 0
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Omoku killings: Don Waney’s exit’ll restore peace in ONELGA – Obuah, PDP chair

— 8th January 2018

… Commends Wike, security agencies From: TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt Chairman of Rivers State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Felix Obuah, has expressed appreciation to Governor Nyesom Wike and security agencies, for their proactive action and gallantry in bringing to an end, the era of  senseless and unprovoked killings across Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government…

  • Oil rises, set to hit over $70

    — 8th January 2018

    (Reuters/NAN)  Oil prices rose on Monday, poised to make above 70 dollars on a slight decline in the number of U.S. rigs drilling for new production and sustained OPEC output cuts. Brent sweet crude futures were at 67.95 dollars a barrel, 33 cents above their last close. The Brent oil is poised to rise over 70…

  • Oyo to fund 41% of 2018 budget with N112b IGR target

    — 8th January 2018

    From: Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan The Oyo State Government says it plans to realise N112.1 billion Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) in the 2018 fiscal year, which it has earmarked to fund 41.91 per cent of the 2018 budget. Governor Abiola Ajimobi had, on December 14, 2017, presented a budget proposal of N267.4billion, tagged: ‘Budget of Stabilisation,’…

  • JUST IN: Okowa swears in new LG chairs in Delta

    — 8th January 2018

    Governor Ifeanyi Okowa is currently swearing in newly elected chairmen of local government councils in Delta State. Details later… Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT – can help stop use of glasses in 30 days BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here! Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today….

  • Iheanacho’s Leicester career over?

    — 8th January 2018

    Leicester Football Club are prepared to let flop striker Kelechi Iheanacho leave – even if it means making a loss on the flop £25million striker. And he was only given a 10-minute runout against League One minnows Fleetwood in a 0-0 draw on Saturday. However, he has made just two Premier League starts this campaign….

(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
window._taboola = window._taboola || []; _taboola.push({ mode: 'thumbnails-rr', container: 'taboola-right-rail-article-thumbnails', placement: 'Right Rail Article Thumbnails', target_type: 'mix' });

Archive

January 2018
S M T W T F S
« Dec    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello

Share