Ras Kimono’s final journey to ‘Zion’

From Olona to global fame

A sobbing relative of the music icon, Amaechi Offor, gave an insight into how Kimono started from the rustic village of Onicha-Olona. Hear him: “We went to the farm together when we were young, and after sharing portions, Kimono would take his cutlass and be playing with it as if it was a guitar, and while singing will be calling out my name, Onyeamachi, which means ‘nobody knows tomorrow’. He will also be calling Afamefune meaning ‘your name will never (be a) loss’, as he is singing. Later, we will ask him to come and let us go home, that our parents are waiting for us. But he will responded that he was going to be a musician. That was how he started his music career.

“But we never knew he would leave us so soon. He told me that he was going abroad to see his family, and it was at the airport that they rushed him to the hospital where he died.”