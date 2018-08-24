Tears As Family And Friends Bid Ras Kimono Farewell At Lying-in-state In Lagos— 24th August 2018
The atmosphere was melancholic with long faces trooping in to take one last look at Nigeria’s legendary reggae artiste before bidding him farewell.
Friends, family and well-wishers gathered at the COSON House in Ikeja, Lagos to pay their last respect to one of Nigeria’s iconic musicians, Ras Kimono.
The atmosphere was melancholic with long faces trooping in to take one last look at Nigeria’s legendary reggae artiste before bidding him farewell.
READ ALSO Lagos Airport: It’s not first time I returned lost items – Daniel
Famous for hits like Under Pressure, Rhumba Style, Gimme Likkle Sugar and many more, the lifelong Rastafarian slumped en route the airport while going to board a flight to the United States. He passed away the following day, a month after his 60th birthday.
His daughter, brother in law and industry colleagues shared fond memories during his wake keep and lying in state ceremonies in Lagos.
About author
Related Articles
-
-
Kimono: Delta, Lagos indicate interest in burial rites8th August 2018
-
Commission’s boss, lawmaker mourn late Ras Kimono11th June 2018
-
Ras Kimono, a true music legend – Okowa11th June 2018
Latest
Op. PYTHON DANCE 3 plot for intimidation, killing of Igbo, CD alleges— 24th August 2018
Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha A Human Rights group, Campaign for Democracy (CD), has condemned the planned Operation PYTHON DANCE 3 by the Nigerian Army in the South East geopolitical zone. The group said the operation being proposed is another plot to kill defenceless Igbo youths for unjustifiable reasons. The group noted that President Muhammadu Buhari…
-
Nigeria should draw lessons of love, unity from Ojude Oba, says Saraki— 24th August 2018
Laide Raheem, Abeokuta Senate President Bukola Saraki has said Nigeria as a nation, should draw lessons of love and unity exemplified by the annual Ojude Oba Festival in order for the country to progress. Saraki, who noted that the festival, though has its origin in Islam, is non-discriminatory as it has become a rallying point…
-
Edo Finance Commissioner eyes Senate— 24th August 2018
Tony Osauzo, Benin Political permutations for the Edo Central Senatorial District race on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has been altered, following the surprise entry of the state Commissioner for Finance, Mr. John Osagie Inegbedion, into the race. Inegbedion, a core technocrat, who has been the State Commissioner for Finance for 10…
-
Lalong lauds Muslims for peaceful Sallah in Plateau— 24th August 2018
Gyang Bere, Jos Governor Simon Lalong has commended the people of the State for the peaceful celebration of the Eid-el-Kabir, in Plateau State. Governor Lalong stated this when the Muslim community in the state paid him the traditional Sallah homage at the Government House, in Jos. He commended the Muslim community for conducting themselves in…
-
Police kill two bandits, recover arms in Kaduna— 24th August 2018
Sola Ojo, Kaduna The Kaduna State Police Command, on Thursday, said men of the command engaged armed bandits in gun duel and killed two suspected bandits around Birni Gwari. Briefing newsmen on the success recorded by the command in its fight against crime in Kaduna State, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Department of Finance and Administration,…
-
Entertainment
Tears As Family And Friends Bid Ras Kimono Farewell At Lying-in-state In Lagos— 24th August 2018
The atmosphere was melancholic with long faces trooping in to take one last look at Nigeria’s legendary reggae artiste before bidding him farewell. Friends, family and well-wishers gathered at the COSON House in Ikeja, Lagos to pay their last respect to one of Nigeria’s iconic musicians, Ras Kimono. The atmosphere was melancholic with long faces…
South-West Report
OAU FOOD BAZAAR: Indigenous delicacies inspire tribal affinity at Ife festival— 23rd August 2018
The programme was aimed at showcasing the “Africanness” iof indigenous foods peculiar to different ethnic groups and their relevance to the people’s health. Clement Adeyi, Osogbo Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Osun State, reverberated with a gale of cultural and traditional splendor recently when the institution showcased a sociocultural programme tagged: “Ife Festival of Food…
-
Abuja Metro
Hospital beds for highest bidders— 22nd August 2018
Fred Ezeh Some inexplicable, inhumane, illegal and “wicked” practice is being recorded at some hospitals owned by the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA). Services at these hospitals have become the exclusive right of those who could afford. READ ALSO: FCTA begins takeover process of health facilities Bed spaces now go to the highest bidders. It is…
Oriental News
KING OF CROPS: New Yam Festival lights up Igboland— 22nd August 2018
Yam is revered as the king of crops in Igboland. Usually planted between December and January, harvesting starts from August in some communities and lasts till December. Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka, David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi and Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri Ndigbo are once again in festive mood with the advent of another season of new yam festival. In…
-
Features
‘If you lose your character, you have lost everything in life’— 24th August 2018
If you lose your character, you have lost everything. Cultivate the spirit of probity which is a primary ingredient required in business and daily engagement Speech delivered by Chief Pius Obi Muoghalu, UN Peace Ambassador and retired Director National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) to corps members in orientation camp I feel highly delighted…
Literary Review
Joy and tears in army barracks— 24th August 2018
The barracks residential area is made up of the officer’s quarters, the sergeants’ quarters and the corporals’ quarters, the first being the elite part… Barrack Boy Yanor Kukwa, 2018 Henry Akubuiro BILDUNGSROMAN takes us back in time, when life was like a roller-coaster ride, full of thrills and frills, for the young. Barrack Boy is a…
-
Lifeline
At Sallah, knife sellers strike gold in Bauchi— 23rd August 2018
Each year, the knife sellers are seen waiting for customers. They also sharpen blunt knives to make the slaughtering of animals for Eid el-Kabir easier. • We make up to N20, 000 daily selling, sharpening knives, they claim Paul Orude, Bauchi On Tuesday, Muslims in Nigeria joined their counterparts around the world to celebrate this…
Education Review
ASUU attributes Nigeria’s slow development to lack of commitment to education— 23rd August 2018
NAN The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) says the country’s quest for accelerated growth and development may not be realised until its leaders stop paying lip service to the development of education. The union’s National President, Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in…
-
TSWeekend
How Reginald won Miss Niger Delta Peace Cultural pageant— 17th August 2018
Miss Gina Reginald, 20, has emerged the winner of Miss Niger Delta Peace Cultural beauty pageant held recently at Imo Trade and Investment Centre, Owerri, Imo State. READ ALSO: Niger Delta peace still fragile, Clark warns FG She defeated 18 other contestants to win the coveted crown and smiled home with a brand new MG5 car….
Opinion
Education in a rudderless society— 24th August 2018
Creating a focused followership must start by inventing focused leaders educated in the ‘university of life-management for adaptable humanistic needs’ not rudderless ones. GOOD leader hears the voices of other leaders in the background. He is just their mouthpiece… – Prince Bayo of Mushin on WAZOBIA Victor C. Ariole Education creates avenue for enlightened society…
Columnists
-
An anti-crime agency in retrospect— 24th August 2018
Duro Onabule It happened almost unnoticed a while ago, despite the rarity of the occurrence. The Presidency openly rebuked the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) as a fifth columnist, even if an unconscious one, in creating credibility problem for government’s anti-corruption war. Rather than engage in serious self-examination on the issues raised, the EFCC…
-
Emeka Okwuosa: Celebrating philanthropist at 57— 24th August 2018
From very humble beginnings 57 years ago at his roots in Oraifite, Anambra State, Okwuosa has always been a child of promise… Nduka Uzuakpundu In our country, Nigeria, where integrity and accountability are highly needed to boost the quality of public life and drive the affairs of the country for public good, a philanthropist by name…
-
Africa Wildlife Foundation and concession of ecotourism Matters arising— 23rd August 2018
Ecotourism remains the most considered direct use value of nature of national parks, as tourist proceeds are tied to market value Frank Meke The very sensitive issue of commercialization and privatization of ecotourism activities in our seven (formerly eight) national parks has raged unsuccessfully for over 16 years. At the early projection of this effort,…
-
Should the Python not dance naked again?— 23rd August 2018
When Python dances naked, that is the height of ignominy. It tells you that the Python has nothing else to hide Ben Okezie Between November 27 to December 26, 2017 , the people of South Eastern state, especially Abians, woke up to their chagrin to find a large Python in Nigerian Army uniform snaked into the…
-
Who’ll rebuild the fractured nation, Nigeria?— 23rd August 2018
I see more bloodshed and I see the nation heading for anarchy and more discord. This raises my fear that the election of 2019 may divide the nation further Newton Jibunoh During the last nine months, I have written a number of essays on a weekly basis for The Sun newspaper concerning the numerous crises…
-
The best entrepreneurs are here to solve societal problems— 23rd August 2018
Nigerian enterprises have suffered one critical deficit. It is the subsisting inability of our entrepreneurs to run vast business chains, or networks of branches. Jimanze Ego-Alowes When I told Uzoechie that the entrepreneur who founded Slot was easily one of the greatest, if not the greatest Nigerian entrepreneur in modern times, he shuddered, almost derisively….
-
Of defections and counter-narratives— 23rd August 2018
Tinubu’s narratives differ significantly from what the defectors told us when they left the APC. The story has turned to one of claims and counter-claims Amanze Obi We have in recent weeks been struggling with the rough edges of history. The events of 2014 have come alive again, four years after. And the conclusion is simple….
-
Readers’ language clinic (1)— 22nd August 2018
This column is for the exchange of meaningful ideas on various aspects of the English language and its correct usage — I am merely an active coordinator Ebere Wabara On July 18, 2018, I published the following blunder entitled “Military junta” incorrect. One anonymous reader sent me the SMS below and declared, in blissful ignorance,…
-
Back from Fujairah, beyond Dubai… on the tickets of the GUO Emperor— 22nd August 2018
I was in deep contemplation thinking about my benevolent mentors when in faraway Fujairah I encountered the Onwa GUO Emperor alone in his hotel room Emma Okocha “Never trouble another for what you can do yourself, never spend your money before you have it, never buy what you do not want because it’s cheap; we never…
-
If I am in government…— 22nd August 2018
I must continue to be a critic even if I become the Governor of Imo State by tomorrow. I will not fail to listen to critical minds and use them to form advisory committee of my government. Nathan Uzorma Protus This article was written and published this year but I have decided to repeat it…
Enquiries
EDITOR
Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email: [email protected]
Leave a reply