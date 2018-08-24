– The Sun News
Tears As Family And Friends Bid Ras Kimono Farewell At Lying-in-state In Lagos

— 24th August 2018

The atmosphere was melancholic with long faces trooping in to take one last look at Nigeria’s legendary reggae artiste before bidding him farewell.

Friends, family and well-wishers gathered at the COSON House in Ikeja, Lagos to pay their last respect to one of Nigeria’s iconic musicians, Ras Kimono.

The atmosphere was melancholic with long faces trooping in to take one last look at Nigeria’s legendary reggae artiste before bidding him farewell.

Famous for hits like Under Pressure, Rhumba Style, Gimme Likkle Sugar and many more, the lifelong Rastafarian slumped en route the airport while going to board a flight to the United States. He passed away the following day, a month after his 60th birthday.

His daughter, brother in law and industry colleagues shared fond memories during his wake keep and lying in state ceremonies in Lagos.

