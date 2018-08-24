The atmosphere was melancholic with long faces trooping in to take one last look at Nigeria’s legendary reggae artiste before bidding him farewell.

Friends, family and well-wishers gathered at the COSON House in Ikeja, Lagos to pay their last respect to one of Nigeria’s iconic musicians, Ras Kimono.

Famous for hits like Under Pressure, Rhumba Style, Gimme Likkle Sugar and many more, the lifelong Rastafarian slumped en route the airport while going to board a flight to the United States. He passed away the following day, a month after his 60th birthday.

His daughter, brother in law and industry colleagues shared fond memories during his wake keep and lying in state ceremonies in Lagos.