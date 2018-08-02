I’m not planning to defect from APC – Kalu— 2nd August 2018
Louis Ibah
Former Governor of Abia State, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu on Wednesday debunked the speculation that he was about quitting the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), saying it was only the ruling party that offered him the prospect of actualising his ambition of representing Abia North senatorial district.
He admitted that the APC was going through very difficult times which had necessitated the defection of some members in recent weeks, the former governor was however quick to add that no matter the magnitude of the crisis rocking the party, it would be resolved in time to allow all party go into the 2019 election as a united team.
Kalu, a chieftain of the APC spoke with aviation correspondents at the Murtala Muhammed Airport Ikeja, Lagos.
How true is the rumour making the rounds in the country that you are about leaving the APC for the PDP?
My response to that is this: that is what l will call a naked fallacy; l am not going back to the PDP. I left the PDP since 2006 and l have never nursed the idea of going back. When I left the PDP, I became a member of PPA, and after that I left the PPA and I joined APC when l found out that Nigeria has gone back to a two party system. So, going back to the PDP is not really an option for me. I will rather go back to my farm in Igbere and continue with my farming job than return to the PDP. So, I don’t think there is any truth in the rumour. It is just people who knew that they are already losing Abia to the APC that can be spreading such rumour of my quitting APC for the PDP because they know that they will lose Abia State with me standing on the side of APC.
Are you not worried with the gale of defections from APC to PDP by national assembly members and some governors in recent days?
We are in trouble; anybody saying the APC is not in trouble is not saying the truth. But I want to assure you that we will come out of this crisis. You would have noticed that the president has remained a true leader and father; have you seen him abusing any one of them that has defected? Defecting or no defecting should be seen as a question of choice. In the APC we acknowledge that we have a problem and we are going to fine-tune and come out with a strategy to resolve these issues.
When you say ‘we are in trouble in the APC’, what exactly do you mean?
I mean that we are in trouble of a political business. That’s the truth, because we are in political business. But we are going to find political solutions to the myriad of the political business crisis that we have at hand. Every trouble has a solution and we are going to find solution to this problem which we are going through now.
But Senate President Bukola Saraki while quitting said in a statement that the party is not honest with its reconciliation moves. How true is this?
You know we are all friends. And I don’t want to be seen saying negative things about him. He first left the PDP before, to come to the APC. What l don’t like about the defection is that it shouldn’t be a recurring decimal whereby at any slightest thing, we jump to another political party. Saraki’s father was my father; l was like his first son. I can’t speak ill of him. He has made that will not stop me from going to his house to eat food. I don’t like to play that type of politics. The other day l was in former Vice President Atiku’s house on a visit, even when l am a core supporter of Buhari. People are just playing politics as if it is a do or die affair. I don’t play that type of politics. One thing is clear, by 2019, one person must win this presidency not two people.
I think our party chairman, Adams Oshiomhole is looking at all the grievances that led to some of the people leaving, and he will come out with a policy that we will be presented at the National Executive Committee of the party. The leadership of the party will then look at it, with a view to finding solutions to these problems or complaints. Rome was not built in a day. PDP was a party formed about 20 years ago, and APC is just three years old, so there must be infighting in the APC, just like we saw in the early days of the PDP.
In fact, up till 2006 we were still fighting in the PDP. People like me were de-registered by the PDP, Vice President Atiku was de-registered, and we were de-registered by President Obasanjo including former governor, Boni Haruna. So party crisis is a continuous thing but l want people to be patient so that we are able to get what we are looking for. But if we are not patient, we won’t get to our desired destination because political processes evolve over time. I keep saying that in political development, the hardware is not the selling point; the success of any political development is to be found in the software. And the software means obeying the rule of law. You saw yesterday how l lost the case in court of my ‘no case submission’ and l am not abusing the judge just as I am not speaking ill of the judgement. That was the opinion of the judge and l am going to a higher court to seek appeal and even go to the Supreme Court where l will seek the opinion of another jurist. This is what l preach to government, individuals, corporate organisations etc that we must obey the rule of law. I want to advice that government at all levels and individuals should start obeying the court of records. Once we obey the laws of the court and those of the land, we become freer.
Are you nursing any political ambition for 2019?
My interest has always been to be relevant politically and strive to better the lots of the people of Abia North and Nigeria generally. So the senate is my target and I am going to be a very strong voice in the senate by making a lot of difference like l did when l was in the House of Representatives. I was the one who sponsored the bill that was passed into law for dual citizenship of Nigerians which was the only bill that President Babangida signed into law then. I am going to unfold a lot of things that will first come to my constituency in Abia North so that they will now know that they have a Senator representing them.
Secondly, the Abia people will know they have a voice; a vibrant senator that can stand up for them. Lastly, my vision for Nigerians is to work across board in the six geo-political zones to formulate policies to improve our education and healthcare sectors. Education remains the most important gift any government can give its citizens. I am also going to be contributing to the formulation of policies on agriculture. My duty is to work with the president and ensure a cordial working relationship with the executive and legislature. It is only when we have such relationship that progress is made. As at today, 9,000 workers are on my employment in Nigeria, and I assure you that l am going to bring my management skill to bear on the discharge of my duties as a Senator.
What are your views on the national airline, Nigeria Air whose name and logo was recently unveiled in London?
I laud the good initiative of the government in establishing a national airline for a country like Nigeria where as citizens we are spending all our money on foreign airlines. It is good we have a strong dominant airline backed up by government.
The government has done fantastically well; that is what l believe should be done. I must praise the Minister of State for Aviation and the people that put the structure that is making waves today. Those structures are solid ones and if they can maintain them, Nigeria Air will compete with other foreign carriers that dominate our airspace. But it should be replicated in the rail, waterways, shipping line and other transport industries. Ethiopian Airlines is still owned by government. I maintain all my aircraft with them so l know what they are capable of doing. Government should not even stop at that, they should allow the private sector initiative to go into the new shipping line and others. Those criticising Nigeria Air never knew that it is only through the government that you can build a strong economy. It is only when movement invests in the economy managed by private sector that we can move forward.
