Louis Ibah

Former Governor of Abia State, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu on Wednesday debunked the speculation that he was about quitting the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), saying it was only the ruling party that offered him the prospect of actualising his ambition of representing Abia North senatorial district.

He admitted that the APC was going through very difficult times which had necessitated the defection of some members in recent weeks, the former governor was however quick to add that no matter the magnitude of the crisis rocking the party, it would be resolved in time to allow all party go into the 2019 election as a united team.

Kalu, a chieftain of the APC spoke with aviation correspondents at the Murtala Muhammed Airport Ikeja, Lagos.

How true is the rumour making the rounds in the country that you are about leaving the APC for the PDP?

My response to that is this: that is what l will call a naked fallacy; l am not going back to the PDP. I left the PDP since 2006 and l have never nursed the idea of going back. When I left the PDP, I became a member of PPA, and after that I left the PPA and I joined APC when l found out that Nigeria has gone back to a two party system. So, going back to the PDP is not really an option for me. I will rather go back to my farm in Igbere and continue with my farming job than return to the PDP. So, I don’t think there is any truth in the rumour. It is just people who knew that they are already losing Abia to the APC that can be spreading such rumour of my quitting APC for the PDP because they know that they will lose Abia State with me standing on the side of APC.

Are you not worried with the gale of defections from APC to PDP by national assembly members and some governors in recent days?

We are in trouble; anybody saying the APC is not in trouble is not saying the truth. But I want to assure you that we will come out of this crisis. You would have noticed that the president has remained a true leader and father; have you seen him abusing any one of them that has defected? Defecting or no defecting should be seen as a question of choice. In the APC we acknowledge that we have a problem and we are going to fine-tune and come out with a strategy to resolve these issues.

When you say ‘we are in trouble in the APC’, what exactly do you mean?

I mean that we are in trouble of a political business. That’s the truth, because we are in political business. But we are going to find political solutions to the myriad of the political business crisis that we have at hand. Every trouble has a solution and we are going to find solution to this problem which we are going through now.

But Senate President Bukola Saraki while quitting said in a statement that the party is not honest with its reconciliation moves. How true is this?

You know we are all friends. And I don’t want to be seen saying negative things about him. He first left the PDP before, to come to the APC. What l don’t like about the defection is that it shouldn’t be a recurring decimal whereby at any slightest thing, we jump to another political party. Saraki’s father was my father; l was like his first son. I can’t speak ill of him. He has made that will not stop me from going to his house to eat food. I don’t like to play that type of politics. The other day l was in former Vice President Atiku’s house on a visit, even when l am a core supporter of Buhari. People are just playing politics as if it is a do or die affair. I don’t play that type of politics. One thing is clear, by 2019, one person must win this presidency not two people.