APC crisis: Oshiomhole meets Kalu, Uzodinma, others

Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

In its determination to checkmate further escalation of the crisis rocking the All Progressives Congress (APC), the party’s National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, yesterday held series of closed door meetings with some party chieftains from the South East geo-political zone.

Notable among the persons that met with him were former governor of Abia State, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, Senator representing Orlu Senatorial Zone, Imo State, Hope Uzodinma, embattled Deputy Governor of Imo State, Prince Eze Madumere and Senator representing Ebonyi South, Sunny Ogbuorji.

Although the meeting lasted several hours, both parties could not speak to newsmen. Asked to speak about the meeting, former Abia State governor just quipped that the meeting was private.

The Imo State deputy governor is currently facing impeachment crisis over his political difference with the Governor Rochas Okorocha.

The party had invalidated the Imo State Executive loyal to the deputy governor and conducted another congresses, which produced a new executive loyal to the state governor.

He equally met with Senator Abu Ibrahim, Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami and other party chieftains.

Oshiomhole, had in continuation of the consultations, last weekend met with the governors of Jigawa State, Abubakar Badaru, Kebbi State, Atiku Bagudu, Zamfara State, Abdullazizi Yari and the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami.

The APC national chairman was speculated to have met with the former governor of Kano State, Senator Rabiu Kwakwanso and the National Chairman of Reformed All Progressives Congress (R-APC),  Buba Galadima last weekend.

READ ALSO: 2019: No election’ll hold in South East, pro-Biafra groups vow

The National Publicity Secretary of the party, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi had in a statement issued last Sunday said the party would continue to woo its members not to leave.

“What President Muhammadu Buhari and Adams Oshiomhole, the national chairman of our party are doing, persuading every aggrieved member not to leave the party, is what responsible and sensible party leaders would do. Party politics is a game of number.

“And that game is addition. If the PDP had the same presence of mind in 2015, perhaps the calamity that befell them would have been averted.”

