ORJI KALU

Orji Kalu distances self from alleged plan to defect from APC

— 31st July 2018

Says, ‘No crisis in Abia APC’

‘I will rather quit politics than return to PDP – Kalu

Former Governor of Abia State and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Orji Kalu, has strongly refuted rumours that he is set to dump the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) as being reported on some online media platforms.

He describved the rumour as ‘mischievous, falsehood and propaganda’ and being the ‘handiwork of political jobbers and speculators.

Kalu stressed that the APC of which he is not only a member but a strong activist, remains the only political party to salvage Nigeria from the atrocities of the previous administrations.

READ ALSO: 52,000 unclaimed PVCs collected in Zamfara – Committee

The former Abia State governor, while emphasising that he can never rejoin the PDP, however, called on those spreading the fake news to look for other means of survival as against cheap political blackmail and character assassination.

Lambasting the perpetrators and cohorts of the vicious act, Kalu maintained that in view of the achievements of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration, the APC is waxing stronger in the South East and Nigeria in general.

In a statement issued, on Tuesday and signed by his Special Adviser, Kunle Oyewumi, Kalu registered his uttermost displeasure over the wrong reports being disseminated in some quarters, adding that he remains not only a prominent member of the APC, but a committed supporter of President Buhari with no apologies to anyone.

The statement said, “My attention has been drawn to a news report in some online media portals especially PUO Reports that I am set to dump the APC for the PDP.

“The malicious report is not only laughable but mischievous.

“This is another attempt by enemies of progress to cause disaffection and confusion in the APC. I remain a solid and committed member of the APC.

“Those behind the falsehood should seek attention from legitimate pursuits.

READ ALSO: Bayelsa killings: Commission of Inquiry allays fears of witch-hunting

“I am not bothered and will not lose sleep over the atrocities of political jobbers.

“It is no longer news that I will be vying for a seat in the Senate (Abia North) under the APC in 2019.‎

“I will rather quit politics than to return to the PDP because the APC is the only political party that will take Nigeria to enviable heights.

“As we approach the 2019 general election, preparations are in top gear to ensure victory for the APC at all levels”.

Kalu, while advising the public to disregard the misinformation of his purported defection, called on online media proprietors to be wary of activities of those using their media platforms for unprofessional and scurrilous motives.

He equally used the opportunity to commend members of the APC in Abia State for their unalloyed support for President Buhari, adding that the party would wrest power from the PDP-led state government in 2019.

The former governor will, on Thursday, August 2,  host a mini rally comprising the state executive council, vice-chairmen, women leader, secretary, youth leaders of the three senatorial zones, vice-chairmen, secretary, women leader, youth leader in all the wards across Abia state, and other APC stakeholders in his country home, Igbere.

 

 

Segun Adio

