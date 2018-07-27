– The Sun News
Yari condemns  latest bandits attacks in Zamfara
Yari

Yari condemns  latest bandits attacks in Zamfara

— 27th July 2018

Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau.

Zamfara State Governor Alhaji Abdul’Aziz Yari  Abubakar has condemned the recent bandits attacks in some parts of the state describing  it as callous and inhuman.

A statement signed by the Special Adviser, Public Enlightenment, Media and Communication, Alhaji Ibrahim Dosara said the governor was saddened by the attacks in some communities in Zurmi, Maradun  and Bungudu Local Government Areas and other parts of the state.

Yari added that the attacks on innocent people in Kalage, Birane and Kwaddi villages of Zurmi council as well as Karakai and Gamagiwa towns in Bungudu and Maradun Local Government Areas was not only ungodly and devastating but reflect the insanity level of the bandits.

“Attacks on innocent people who were undergoing their lawful businesses, particularly farming activities is devastating and have crippled the economic growth of the state”, he said.

Yari assured that the current successes being recorded by his administration in the fight against the bandits, cattle rustlers, kidnappers and other criminals will not be derailed.

He reiterated his government commitments to further re- strategize and join more hands with security operatives in the state with a view to achieving determined goals in the fight against the criminals.

Yari commended President Muhammadu Buhari for deploying more troops to  deal squarely with the bandits and urged security agencies to be more proactive in bringing the activities of the hoodlums to an end.

“If the security agencies intensified efforts in their constitutional responsibilities of protecting lives and property of the citizenry, the insecurity being faced all over the country would be over”, he said.

The governor called on the people of the state to continue to be law abiding and assist security agents with relevant information in dealing with the bandits.

Meanwhile,  the state government has sought for more support from the Nigerian Air force (NAF) in the fight against banditry and other forms of criminalty in the state.

Deputy Governor, Malam Ibrahim Wakkala Muhammade the call when he received the Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Saddique Abubakar, who was on a working visit to the state.

He commended the Air Force for playing active roles in the current fight against bandits, cattle rustlers, kidnappers and other criminals in the state.

“We recognise your efforts especially in protection of lives and property through the air operations against the criminals, but we are calling on you to do more to finally eliminate crimes out of our state”, he pleaded.

Wakkala reiterated the state government’s readiness in supporting security agencies in the state to ensure effective protection of lives and properties in the state.

Earlier, Air Marshal Abubakar said that the federal government in the last three years has procured 18 new brand of aircrafts and reactivated 13 old ones for the Nigerian Air Force for effective air operations.

The CAS said he is in Zamfara to check the NAF operations activities in the state with a view of improving their capacity in order to make the operations effectively.

“Apart from our personnel on special forces in line with the Defence Headquarters Operations, I have  directed the posting of additional NAF personnel to Zamfara. I have also directed the immediate movement of Air force assets from some complicit zones areas to Zamfara”, he said.

Saddique assured that with all measures put in place by the Nigerian Air Force, it operations would improve and the fight against banditry and other crimes will be eliminated.

