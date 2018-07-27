Average Petrol Price drops to N148 per liter in June – NBS

Samuel Bello, Abuja

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has said the average price paid by consumers for premium motor spirit (petrol) dropped to N148.1 in June 2018 from N150.2 in May this year.

The drop represented a decrease of -1.5% year-on-year and -1.4% month-on-month in 2018.

The bureau in its Premium Motor Spirit (Petrol) Price Watch (June 2018), reported that Borno State had the highest average price of premium motor spirit of N162.17 followed by Kebbi (N158.24) and Sokoto (N154.20).

NBS added that Lagos had the lowest average price of premium motor spirit of (N144.90), followed by Abuja (N144.50) and Oyo state (N144.30).

The statistics office noted further that the average price per litre paid by consumers for National Household Kerosene decreased by -0.22% month-onmonth and -2.64% year-on-year to N279.67 in June 2018 from N280.29 in May 2018.

READ ALSO: Yari condemns latest bandits attacks in Zamfara

“States with the highest average price per litre of kerosene were Abuja (N319.44), Yobe (N309.52) and Enugu (N309.17). States with the lowest average price per litre of kerosene were Kogi (N243.52), Borno (N235.01) and Abia (N226.67).

Similarly, average price per gallon paid by consumers for National Household Kerosene increased by 2.10% month-on-month and 0.93% year-on-year to N1004.29 in June 2018 from N983.67 in May 2018.

“States with the highest average price per gallon of kerosene were Adamawa (N1175.00), Jigawa (N1147.50) & Kano (N1103.08). States with the lowest average price per litre of kerosene were Oyo(N903.33), Delta (N891.92) and Rivers (N890.74).

The report stated that the average price for the refilling of a 5kg cylinder for Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas) decreased by -1.80% month-on-month and -8.17% year-on-year to N2,034.93 in June from N2,072.24 in May this year.

“States with the highest average price for the refilling of a 5kg cylinder for Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas) were Bauchi (N2,500.06), Borno (N2,465.33) and Gombe (N2,360.95).

States with the lowest average price for the refilling of a 5kg cylinder for Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas) were Abuja (N1,795.00), Kaduna (N1,716.67) and Ebonyi (N1,699.66).

NBS also stated that the average price for the refilling of a 12.5kg cylinder for Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas) decreased by -0.46% month-on-month and -4.38% year-on-year to N4,278.95 in June from N4,298.72 in May 2018.

“States with the highest average price for the refilling of a 12.5kg cylinder for Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas) were Benue (N4,900.21), Kaduna (N4,750.00) and Cross River (N4,650.00).

“States with the lowest average price for the refilling of a 12.5kg cylinder for Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas) were Oyo (N3,831.94), Ogun (N3,809.09) and Lagos(N3,613.04).