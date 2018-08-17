– The Sun News
Latest
17th August 2018 - Ex-VC tasks African leaders on research to end underdevelopment  
17th August 2018 - CBN, banks to deploy CRR to agicultural, real sectors’ lending at 9%
17th August 2018 - Eid-el-Kabir: FG declares Tuesday, Wednesday public holidays
17th August 2018 - Aguma left indelible marks on legal profession – NBA president
17th August 2018 - Amnesty office partners NOSDRA on disaster reduction in Niger Delta
17th August 2018 - 2019: Anti-Ayade protesters storm PDP headquarters
17th August 2018 - Police withdrawal causes panic in Benue IDP camps
17th August 2018 - You’re heating up polity, cleric tells APC, PDP
17th August 2018 - I’m not anti-Igbo – Ambode
17th August 2018 - Demolition notice: Yinka Ayefele sues Oyo govt
Home / Elections / National / Party primaries: INEC issues Sept. 15 deadline to political parties
INEC

Party primaries: INEC issues Sept. 15 deadline to political parties

— 17th August 2018

Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has issued September 15 deadline to all the 91 registered political parties to communicate to the commission the date for conduct of its party primaries for the 2019 general election.

National Commissioner, Election and Party Monitoring Committee, Prof. Antonia Simbine, who represented INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmoud Yakubu, also revealed that only eight political parties have formally notified the Commission about the date for their primaries.

The Commission spoke at the 2018 Annual Nigeria Political Parties summit under the theme; “Political Parties and Peaceful Conduct of the 2019 Elections,” held in Abuja yesterday.

READ ALSO: Road project: APC leaders, Ebonyi professionals applaud FG

“I am sure you are all aware that in line with the released Time Table and Schedule of activities for the 2019 General Election, and lNEC’s expected release of notice of election on August 17, the conduct of the political party primaries, which are expected to produce the candidates for the 2019 general election, begins from this Saturday August 18 2018 and ends on October 7 20l8.

“Already, the Commission has received notices from eight political parties scheduling their primaries for respective elective office. It is expected that in line with the three weeks notice requirement as provided in the Electoral Act, all political parties intending to present candidates will issue the Commission the relevant notices before September 15, 2018. In line with the theme of this summit, I will like to argue here that peaceful conduct as far as the 2019 general election is concerned, must begin with the conduct of political party primaries. This is because it has become increasingly obvious that internal conflicts in political parties revolve around the contest for leadership positions and/or nominations to contest elective positions.

“The Commission is increasingly being made a party to court cases instituted by members of the same political party who have failed to resolve their differences democratically or as provided in respective party constitutions.

“Accordingly, it is critical that the pledge by political parties arising from this summit must strongly address the issue of peaceful conduct of party primaries for the 2019 general election.

“To attain this, there need to be a strong commitment by leaders of political parties to not only be guided by democratic principles but to also create an atmosphere that is free and fair for all members of your respective political parties. This, of course, is without prejudice to any special concessions for disadvantaged social groups including women,  youths and Persons Living with Disabilities (PWDs).

“The Commission on its part will monitor all political party primaries mainly from the perspective of ensuring compliance with the relevant provisions of your respective party constitutions and Guidelines as produced and approved by the executive committees of the political parties.

READ ALSO: How real estate can impact population explosion

“It is therefore important that as each party issues its notice and schedule of primaries, the notice should be accompanied with the relevant guidelines indicating the type of primary (direct or indirect) and the mode of election to be adopted for the primaries.

“It is also important to remember that the Commission’s Guidelines for Political Parties, 2013 required political parties to submit to the Commission not only the notice indicating time and venue for the primary but equally important, is the list of delegates and the list of contestants before the commencement of a congress, convention or primary.

“The result sheet signed by the electoral committee as designated by the party is also a required document that must be made available to the Commission’s monitors at the venue of the primary. On our part, we have made some revisions to our guidelines to help improve our monitoring.

“Political parties intending to adopt the direct primary mode of nominating their candidates are also reminded to produce an up to date membership register that will define the size of eligible voters at the primary election.”

 

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

1 Comment

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 17th August 2018 at 8:24 am
    Reply

    Kindergarten comedy of the vanquished enemy on the sunken ship nickname Nigeria. If the said 2019 will come, if fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates will exist in this natives territory in 2019, if the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria will exist in this natives territory in 2019, if the enemy’s brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. will exist in this natives territory in 2019- only the Sword decides in this final conquest of the Liberation Revolutionary Warfare of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics which is the conquest of Sokoto which has begun. Nothing on earth will keep the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria in this natives territory of Disintegrated Republics. Nothing on earth will keep fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates in this natives territory of Disintegrated Republics. Nothing on earth will keep the enemy’s brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. in this natives territory of Disintegrated Republics. Nothing on earth will keep the clubs of bandits nickname PDP, APC etc. in this natives territory of Disintegrated Republics. There’s no Democracy in this natives territory under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria controlled by British bandits and fraudulent criminal America with their fraudulent criminal UN of 20th century world international order using fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates and the enemy’s brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. Democracy exist only under the natives Disintegrated Republics which must be defended with the Sword in this final conquest of the Liberation Revolutionary Warfare of the natives which is the conquest of Sokoto which has begun in which this territory natives has Democratic Capacity to choose the best among the natives to handle their affairs in this 21st century world international order under Southern Countries Union- SCU. The era the clubs of bandits, generation of failures, political prostitutes, complicit and collaborators of the enemy deceived this territory natives is over and gone forever. Freedom of northern natives from the bondage of fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates is a must with the Sword in this final conquest of the Liberation Revolutionary Warfare of the natives. Freedom of this territory natives of this generation from the bondage of the fraudulent political name Nigeria is a must with the Sword in this final conquest of the Liberation Revolutionary Warfare of the natives. This territory natives of this generation existence securities and freedom in this 21st century world international order is only under the natives Disintegrated Republics which must be defended with the Sword in this final conquest of the Liberation Revolutionary Warfare of the natives. God given Victory is the natives. Only the Sword decides. God Is With Us!!!

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

AFRICAN

Ex-VC tasks African leaders on research to end underdevelopment  

— 17th August 2018

Tony Osauzo and Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin A former Vice Chancellor, University of Ibadan, Prof. Olufemi Baniro, has called on African leaders to invest in research to end hunger, unemployment and underdevelopment in the continent rather than depending on foreign aids. He made the call, on Thursday, at the University of Benin during the inauguration of…

  • CBN

    CBN, banks to deploy CRR to agicultural, real sectors’ lending at 9%

    — 17th August 2018

    Omodele Adigun The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the commercial banks are to start channeling the Cash Reserve Requirement kept in the apex bank vault to agricultural and manufacturing lending at single interest rate of nine per cent. This was the outcome of the Bankers’ Committee meeting Thursday in Lagos as  announced by the…

  • HOLIDAY

    Eid-el-Kabir: FG declares Tuesday, Wednesday public holidays

    — 17th August 2018

    The Federal Government has declared Tuesday and Wednesday next week as public holidays to enable Muslim faithful celebrate the Eid-El-Kabir. The Hon. Minister of Interior, Lt. Gen. (rtd) Abdulrahman Bello Dambazau, who made the declaration on behalf of the Federal Government enjoined Nigerians to use the period to embrace the virtues of love and sacrifice…

  • AGUMA

    Aguma left indelible marks on legal profession – NBA president

    — 17th August 2018

    Tony John, Port Harcourt The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) President, Abubakar Mahmoud, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), has declared that the late Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice, Rivers State, Emmanuel Aguma (SAN) left indelible marks on the legal profession. Speaking during a condolence visit to Governor Nyesom Wike, yesterday, at the Government House,…

  • AMNESTY

    Amnesty office partners NOSDRA on disaster reduction in Niger Delta

    — 17th August 2018

    Special Adviser to the President on Niger Delta and Coordinator, Amnesty Programme (PAP), Prof. Charles Dokubo, has said PAP will collaborate with the National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency (NOSDRA) on disaster reduction programmes in the Niger Delta. He said the scope of the collaboration would include sensitisation campaigns on environmental hazards, occasioned by…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share