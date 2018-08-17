Road project: APC leaders, Ebonyi professionals applaud FG— 17th August 2018
Magnus Eze, Enugu
Leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Enugu State and the Ebonyi Professionals Forum (EPF) have applauded the Federal Government for allocating N15.73 billion for Umana Ndiagu-Agba-Ebenebe-Amansi-Awka-Umumba road section 2 in Enugu State.
Acting President Yemi Osinbajo presided over the Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Wednesday, which made the approval. Factional chairman of APC in the state, Okey Ogbodo described it as cheering news for Ndi Enugu, saying the road which traverses communities in Enugu and also links Anambra State would facilitate businesses and transportation of agricultural produce among the rural dwellers in the state and its environs.
READ ALSO: Ezeemo dumps PPA for PDP
Ogbodo said: “The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, Special Assistant to the President on Justice Reform Sector, Mrs. Juliet Ibekaku-Nwagwu, Onyemuche Nnamani, Chief Willie Okeke, Ejike Njeze and many others, called immediately the approval was announced, to express their appreciation to Mr. President and further described the gesture as one of the best gifts to Ndi Enugu State, which calls for much appreciation from Ndigbo.”
He therefore, urged more leaders of thought in Igbo land to join the APC and ensure that what he called the message of salvation, got to all the nooks and crannies of the communities.
Executive Secretary of EPF, Ugochukwu Eziekel called for speedy and early completion of the project, while also making case for the infrastructural upgrade of Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu.
“We also use this opportunity to draw the attention of the Federal government to the state of Akanu Ibiam International airport, Enugu.
The paltry sum of N500m budgeted for the upgrade of the airport cannot be enough to give it the requisite facelift and upgrade to international standard,” he stated.
Back pain does not discriminate. There are sufferers everywhere dotting the globe. It affects the white, the black, etc. Back pain does not respect hierarchy in the office. Charles Ehirim Back pain can occur for no apparent reason and at any point on the spine. So don’t think that there must be a serious event…
