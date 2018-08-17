How real estate can impact population explosion

Nigeria is one of the most populated countries in the world. Its population density has always had far reaching effect on its demands for real estate. In reality, population density is an economic advantage to most countries. However, the reverse is the case in Nigeria where the population has become a disadvantage considering the acute shortage of almost everything including the endowment of nature like oil and space. While considering that Nigeria has the manpower, the technical and technological know-how and resilience to endure harsh weather, the country is lagging behind far more compared to its other peers in the comity of nations. The resultant effect is the impact of policies, implementation, enforcement and supervision that made the ease of doing business a Herculean task. To worsen the situation in the country just recovering from recession, real estate market ought to grow because good investors see recession as the veritable opportunity to invest, especially in real estate. But that was not the case even though the population of the country will support that venture.

Demographics are the data that describe the composition of a population, such as age, race, gender, income, migration patterns and population growth. These statistics are an often overlooked but significant factor that affects how real estate is priced and what types of properties are in demand. Major shifts in the demographics of a nation can have a large impact on real estate trends for several decades. For example, all the children born between 1945 and 1964 are an example of a demographic trend with the potential to significantly influence the real estate market. The transition of these children to retirement is one of the more interesting generational trends in the last century, and the retirement of these children, which began back in 2010, is bound to be noticed in the market for decades to come. There are numerous ways this type of demographic shift can affect the real estate market, but for an investor, some key questions to ask might be: How would this affect the demand for second homes in popular vacation areas as more people start to retire? Or, how would this affect the demand for larger homes if incomes are smaller and the children have all moved out? These and other questions can help investors narrow down the type and location of potentially desirable real estate investments long before the trend has started.