Oyedeji camp: Teenage sensations bag $45,000 scholarships

Fourteen year old, Togolese Mubarak Bote and 13 year old, Osun state indigene Olawuyi Adenike bagged scholarships worth $45,000 each to further their education for showing outstanding skills, discipline and emerging Most Valuable Player and Most Promising Player respectively at the just concluded Olumide Oyedeji Basketball Camp in Lagos.

Bote who is 6 foot 11 inches will be attending the Florida Air Force Academy in Florida, USA to further his education and improve his basketball skills alongside quality education.

The scholarship will cover tuition, boarding fees, books and other academic materials. Likewise US bound Olawuyi Adenike.

Both players including 12 year old Owonubi Emmanuel named most promising player at the camp, join the illustrious Alumni of the Olumide Oyedeji Basketball Camp who have benefited from the former NBA star’s give back initiative which started in year 2000.

The list includes ex national team players Churchill Odia, Nurudeen Adepoju, Solomon Tat and Rashidat Sadiq to mention a few.

Current stars, Zenith Bank Women’s Basketball League 5x MVP Nkechi Akashili and Uju Ugoka currently preparing to represent Nigeria at the FIBA Women World Cup in Spain later this month and not forgetting Guinness Book of recorder and Dance Queen, Kafayat Shafaru AKA Kaffy, who was Most Promising player at the camp in 2000.

As a mark of excellence and drive to provide opportunities for budding talents in Nigeria.

The Olumide Oyedeji Camp has helped promising stars gain admission to the NBA (Basketball) Academy in Africa and beyond in the last to years.

2016 OOB Camp MVP, Efe Abogidi (NBA Global Academy, Australia); 2016 OOB Camp All-star, Timothy Igboefe (NBA Academy, Senegal) ; 2017 OOB Camp MVP, Joshua Ojiawuna ( NBA Academy, Senegal); 2017 OOB Camp Tobi Ariyibi ( NBA Academy, Senegal) not leaving out the new Nigerian rave of the moment in US, Charles Bassey who was 2 time MVP in 2014 and 2015.

The ex Olympian and National team Captain Oyedeji believes there is still more to be done to harness the surplus Nigerian Basketball talents.

“I am grateful to have an opportunity to do all this, but there are just too many talents in this country. I can only hope and work harder to give more opportunities to these kids and help them achieve their dreams of becoming Pro athletes and giving them quality education along the way”.