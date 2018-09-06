– The Sun News
Latest
6th September 2018 - Amazing benefits of gurana
6th September 2018 - Ozil’s Germany career over -Low 
6th September 2018 - CR7 deserves FIFA award  -Portugal coach
6th September 2018 - Suarez: Pogba’s welcome at Barca
6th September 2018 - Beckham’s new MLS club named Inter Miami
6th September 2018 - Salah scoops Goal of the Month award
6th September 2018 - Bordeaux appoints Ricardo new coach 
6th September 2018 - Rakitic: Modric’s World’s best player 
6th September 2018 - Joshua: Win or lose, I want Wilder
6th September 2018 - Super Eagles’ coach, Yusuf may appeal one-year ban
Home / Sporting Sun / Sports / Oyedeji camp: Teenage sensations bag $45,000 scholarships
OYEDEJI

Oyedeji camp: Teenage sensations bag $45,000 scholarships

— 6th September 2018

Fourteen year old, Togolese Mubarak Bote and 13 year old, Osun state indigene Olawuyi Adenike bagged scholarships worth $45,000 each to further their education for showing outstanding skills, discipline and emerging Most Valuable Player and Most Promising Player respectively at the just concluded Olumide Oyedeji Basketball Camp in Lagos.

Bote who is 6 foot 11 inches will be attending the Florida Air Force Academy in Florida, USA to further his education and improve his basketball skills alongside quality education.

The scholarship will cover tuition, boarding fees, books and other academic materials. Likewise US bound Olawuyi Adenike.

Both players including 12 year old Owonubi Emmanuel named most promising player at the camp, join the illustrious Alumni of the Olumide Oyedeji Basketball Camp who have benefited from the former NBA star’s give back initiative which started in year 2000.

READ ALSO 2019: APC in Zamfara adopts indirect primaries

The list includes ex national team players Churchill Odia, Nurudeen Adepoju, Solomon Tat and Rashidat Sadiq to mention a few.

Current stars, Zenith Bank Women’s Basketball League 5x MVP Nkechi Akashili and Uju Ugoka currently preparing to represent Nigeria at the FIBA Women World Cup in Spain later this month and not forgetting Guinness Book of recorder and Dance Queen, Kafayat Shafaru AKA Kaffy, who was Most Promising player at the camp in 2000.

As a mark of excellence and drive to provide opportunities for budding talents in Nigeria.

The Olumide Oyedeji Camp has helped promising stars gain admission to the NBA (Basketball) Academy in Africa and beyond in the last to years.

2016 OOB Camp MVP, Efe Abogidi (NBA Global Academy, Australia); 2016 OOB Camp All-star, Timothy Igboefe (NBA Academy, Senegal) ; 2017 OOB Camp MVP,  Joshua Ojiawuna ( NBA Academy,  Senegal); 2017 OOB Camp Tobi Ariyibi ( NBA Academy, Senegal) not leaving out the new Nigerian rave of the moment in US, Charles Bassey who was 2 time MVP in 2014 and 2015.

The ex Olympian and National team Captain Oyedeji believes there is still more to be done to harness the surplus Nigerian Basketball talents.

“I am grateful to have an opportunity to do all this, but there are just too many talents in this country. I can only hope and work harder to give more opportunities to these kids and help them achieve their dreams of becoming Pro athletes and giving them quality education along the way”.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

SALISU

Super Eagles’ coach, Yusuf may appeal one-year ban

— 6th September 2018

Bunmi Ogunyale Embattled Super Eagles’ head coach, Salisu Yusuf may appeal against the one-year ban from all football-related activities slammed on him by the Nigeria Football Federation Committee on Ethics and Fair Play. Yusuf, who was also fined the sum of $5,000 can approach the NFF Appeals Committee for further fight his case. On Wednesday, the Ethic and…

  • man

    Ignore pressure to sign AfCFTA agreement, MAN urges FG

    — 6th September 2018

    Ayo Alonge THE Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has urged the Federal Government to ignore all lingering pressure from certain quarters in the industry to urgently sign the African Continental Free Trade Agreement. This appeal was made by President of MAN, Dr Frank Jacobs, at a news conference tagged: “Matters arising on the AfCFTA”, held…

  • LANGUAGE

    Buhari warns Atiku

    — 6th September 2018

    – Mind your language, president tells ex-VP Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja Twenty four hours after Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, replied his predecessor, Atiku Abubakar’s stance on restructuring of Nigeria, the Presidency has also reacted to his (Atiku’s) comment where he described President Muhammadu Buhari as “power drunk.” READ ALSO: 2019: PDP’ll get Nigeria working again, says Atiku Special Adviser…

  • TRUMP COMMENTS

    Trump’s comments: Buhari did well by keeping mum, says Kalu

    — 6th September 2018

    Former Abia State governor and renowned business mogul, Dr. Orji Kalu, has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for ignoring President Donald Trump of the United States of America (USA), over alleged comments that he (Buhari) is a lifeless president. READ ALSO: I never want to meet someone so lifeless again, Trump allegedly told aides after meeting Buhari Describing…

  • NOMINATION FORM FOR BUHARI RE-ELECTION

    2019: Group buys N45m nomination form for Buhari

    — 6th September 2018

    “We have decided to pull our meagre resources together and purchased the Expression of Interest and Nomination Form for president Buhari” Romanus Ugwu, Abuja A group, under the auspices of National Consolidation Ambassadors Network (NCAN), has bought the All Progressives Congress (APC) N45 million Expression of Interest and Nomination Form for President Muhammadu Buhari’s re-election bid…

Archive

September 2018
S M T W T F S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share