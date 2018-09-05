– The Sun News
INDIRECT PRIMARIES

2019: APC in Zamfara adopts indirect primaries

— 5th September 2018

NAN

The Zamfara chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has adopted indirect primaries ahead of the 2019 general elections.

The party Chairman in the state, Alhaji Lawal M-Liman, disclosed this after a meeting of stakeholders of the party held at the Government House in Gusau on Wednesday.

M-Liman said: “we met today with all stakeholders of our great party in this state on the mode of primaries to be adopted ahead of the upcoming party primary elections.

Benue 2019: Tarzoor withdraws from PDP guber race

“We unanimously resolved to adopt the indirect primaries.

“The National Executive Council of our party, asked us to come back and contact our people on which mode of primaries to adopt.

“In the interest of our members and stakeholders in the state, we are going to adopt indirect primaries or consensus where necessary.”

He urged members of the party to be more united in order to achieve victory in the 2019 general elections and retain power.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that four of the governorship aspirants in the state on Tuesday met with some stakeholders to ensure that the remained united and indivisible.

The stakeholders included the Deputy Governor, Malam Ibrahim Wakkala, Speaker, House of Assembly, Alhaji Sanusi Rikiji and the state Commissioner of Education, Alhaji Muttaka Rini and Rep. Aminu nSani-Jaji (APC-Kaura-Namoda/Birnin-Magaji) Federal Constituency.

