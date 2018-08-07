Our silly season is here, the season that we show to the world how truly silly we are in conducting our affairs. In years of yore, Nigerians were used to saying to people on New Year’s Day, “Happy New Year.” Now we have picked up the habit with consummate verve of saying to people, “Happy New Week, Happy New Month,” as if we have just stumbled on some virtuous act of serendipity. This new social menace couched as a form of greeting is in truth a supplication for alms, for gifts, for a favour, for anything, different from what we used to know as a normal exchange of pleasantries and courtesies between persons. Since this menace has taken root, shall we in faithful conformity with this new abnormality, which has grown to become the new normal, say to everyone out there, “Happy Silly Season”?

We have actually been having our silly season in tranches. When a minister orders a state House of Assembly that lawfully makes laws for a state, which he is not in control of, to suspend a law, that is a fragment of a silly season. When a government official tells people to either give their own land to private persons doing their own private business or receive death for non-compliance, that is another fragment of our silly season because the choices are grim, as grim as the choice between a rock and a hard place or between the devil and the deep blue sea. When a politician says he does not want to do business with political prostitutes, that is, people who are hopping from one party to another shopping for food, office, nomination, position or other forms of stomach infrastructure, he is simply just being sensational. Those who know the history of cross-carpeting in Nigeria will greet him with a guffaw because even at his elbow there is a man, the President of Nigeria, who has contested for Nigeria’s high office four times, three of them on the platform of three different parties. So, is he a political mercenary or a politician of integrity? The bald truth is that in Nigeria people hardly worry about carpet-crossing but it may change the composition of the parties. Those who lose the carpet-crossers may try to wear a bold face and say to the marines that the defection will not affect them one jot. On the other hand, the receiving party will break into song and dance as well as mock the party from which the rebels have fled. In Nigeria’s politics, that is the way the ball bounces. In the First Republic, it was always done in a real dramatic manner. The rebel would simply walk majestically from his seat across the carpet to the other side and he would be booed by his former partymen and hailed by members of his new party. That singular action would have at one and the same time people who are appalled and people who are enthralled by the action of the carpet-crosser. Things have changed drastically today. As you saw some days ago when some senators and representatives pulled out of the parties that got them into parliament, there was no drama to it. The leader of each of the two Houses simply read out the names of the fleeing legislators at the plenary and then an uproar took over.