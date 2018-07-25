Buhari swears in Musiliu Smith, others as PSC members commission

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari sworn-in former Inspector-General of Police, Musiliu Smith, as chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC).

Smith was to succeed Mike Okiro also a former inspector-general of police.

The ceremony took place before the commencement of the Federal Executive Council meeting, presided over my President Muhammadu Buhari.

Also sworn in were Clara Ogunbiyi (full-time commissioner) from the north-east, representing the judicial community; retired AIG Lawal Bawa (full-time commissioner) from north-west, representing the Police community; Mohammed Najatu (member) from the north-west, representing women on the commission, Braimoh Adogame Austin, (member) from the South-South, representing the media community, Rommy Mom (member) from North Central, representing human rights and Dr. Nkemka Jombo-Ofo (member) from South East, representing organised private sector.

President Buhari also swore in, Festus Okoye, as a National Electoral Commissioner, in the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), representing South East.