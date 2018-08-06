Security votes, Ortom and witch-hunt

Like a sore thumb, it has continued to pain us. Yet we have failed to find a cure for it. It is the root of many corrupt practices by the executive arm of government. But we have refused to uproot it. We call it security vote. As the 2019 general election approaches, politicians will deploy it to achieve maximum effect.

Security vote is usually not subject to legislative oversight or independent audit. This is why it is surprising that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is probing the Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, over its alleged misuse. Media reports last week quoted the anti-graft agency as alleging that the governor defrauded his state to the tune of N22 billion. The EFCC is also investigating 21 members of the Benue State House of Assembly for allegedly diverting N375 million meant for the procurement of vehicles that would be used for oversight functions.

According to the agency, between June 30, 2015, and March 2018, the Benue State governor ordered the withdrawal of N21.3 billion from four government accounts. About N19 billion out of the money was meant for the payment of six security agencies deployed in the state to quell the clashes between herdsmen and farmers. However, the state government allegedly paid less than N3 billion of this money to security agencies. The rest, the EFCC alleged, could not be accounted for.

Recall that Ortom recently defected from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Though the EFCC’s searchlight on him is welcome, it has the features of a witch-hunt. The governor alluded to that in his response to the EFCC. He urged the agency to begin the probe with President Muhammadu Buhari.

Ortom wondered, “How can you single me out of 36 (governors) for investigation? It (security vote) is not something that any government will begin to disclose. Why should Benue’s case be different if not persecution? If the EFCC wanted a genuine investigation of security vote spending, they should have started from the Presidency and across the 36 states.”

The governor has a point here. The EFCC should not make itself the attack dog of the incumbent government. If it has decided to investigate the misuse of security votes, that is cheery. But the investigation should be holistic.

In case it has not done so, the anti-graft agency should go through the recent report of Transparency International on security votes. Entitled “Camouflaged Cash: How Security Votes Fuel Corruption In Nigeria,” the report revealed that the federal and state governments spend N241 billion on security votes annually. The states spend most of the money. This amount, the international agency noted, was more than the annual budget of the Nigerian Army, Air Force, and the Navy combined.

The federal government even reportedly increased its spending by 43 per cent in 2018 budget from 2017. This, according to TI, included payments to a university, a museum commission and a dental technology school.

So, why has the EFCC not gone after the federal government that increased its security vote spending? Why has it not investigated other states? Is the investigation of Ortom not a clear case of witch-hunt?