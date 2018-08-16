Osun Guber: APC accuses PDP of plans to rig poll

Nabena said: “The PDP on Tuesday vowed to deploy all means to rig all coming elections, starting from Osun. The party also directed all its presidential aspirants to move their political machinery into the state within this period. “When we learnt about this, we initially doubted its veracity and dismissed it as fake news until further checks confirmed the alleged statement was indeed issued by the PDP spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan.

“The PDP’s statement on Tuesday is particularly worrisome because it coincided with the situation report we received of the cloning Permanent Voters Cards (PVC) for use in the Osun. “The PDP’s rigging plans is a red flag that requires urgent probe by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and relevant security agencies. We also call on well-meaning Nigerians and civil society organisations to speak out and resist the PDP’s retrogressive plan which threatens our democracy. READ ALSO: APC to INEC: PDP plans to deploy thugs for Osun governorship election

“Perhaps the PDP needs to be reminded that our democracy is maturing and its crude election rigging methods such as ballot box snatching, announcement of concocted election results and other anomalies are no longer acceptable in our elections. “We are confident that the good people of Osun will resist their plan to take over the state by force. We conclude by reminding them of new realities as succinctly captured by President Muhammadu Buhari; unlike undemocratic practices under past administrations, elections under the APC administration are increasingly freer and fairer – a very significant feat in our march for lasting and representative democracy.”