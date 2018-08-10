Osun Guber: 548,000 PVCs awaiting collection, says INEC

At the meeting which had ‘Promoting Women’s Participation in Osun Governorship Election’ as theme, Agbaje urged vulnerable groups to come out to vote

Clement Adeyi, Osogbo

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has disclosed that despite intensive sensitisation by the commission, 548,000 Permanent Voters Cards (PVC) were yet to be collected by their owners ahead of the September 22 election.

The commission urged those who are yet to collect their cards to do so to enable them exercise their franchise. It also said that arrangements have been made to ensure that political parties participating in the poll have a successful campaign.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner, Mr. Olusegun Agbaje, disclosed this in Osogbo, when he addressed a consultative stakeholders meeting organised by Hope for Family Development Initiative (HFDI) in collaboration with the National Democratic Institute (NDI) and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).