OHANAEZE

Ohanaeze reaffirms commitment to unity, welfare of Igbo in Delta

— 25th July 2018

Ben Dunno, Warri

Newly-inaugurated executive of Ohanaeze Ndigbo in Delta Central and South Senatorial districts has vowed to nurture the peace and maintain the unity currently prevalent among members in the state after many years of acrimony due to leadership tussle.

Its President, Hon. Michael Nwajiofor Ezeh, who reaffirmed this commitment in a speech delivered at the formal handling over ceremony from the immediate past exco to the new one in Effurun, last weekend, assured that his administration would consolidate on the peace so far achieved.

He enjoined all the stakeholders especially the past leaders of the group to join hands with his team to be able to achieve this feat, adding that he would be relying on their wealth experience and elderly counselling in realising his goal of promoting peaceful coexistence among the people.

According to him, “As we gather here today as one indivisible family with unity of purpose and mind to be led by a single and united Executive under my leadership, I will run all inclusive and an open door administration that will guarantee the pride and welfare of Ndigbo”.

“For us to achieve this, I welcome opinions, suggestions, and good counsels that will promote our collective aspirations. I will continue to align myself with the national leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo”.

“We are all aware that September 29th is very close, a day set aside by Ndigbo Worldwide for the celebration of our culture and in remembrance of our fallen heroes.

READ ALSO: Killings: Lalong constitutes committee to return IDPs home

“This year’s celebration will be unique and special by the grace if God and in due course you will receive information to that effect”, Ezeh disclosed.

While thanking those who had joined hands individually and collectively in making the peace being enjoyed today possible, he particularly commended the Governor Ifeanyi Okowa who, through his aides, made a remarkable impact in ensuring that peace returns among the members of Ohanaeze Ndigbo in the state.

“Firstly, let me expressed my profound and sincere gratitude to the Executive Governor of Delta state, our amiable Governor, a peace lover, His Excellency, Senator (Dr.) Ifeanyichukwu Arthur Okowa, for playing major role in the achievement and stability of peace in Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Delta Central and South Senatorial districts”.

