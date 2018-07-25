Killings: Lalong constitutes committee to return IDPs home

Gyang Bere, Jos

Worried by the pathetic condition of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), in Plateau State, Governor Simon Lalong has inaugurated a committee saddle with the responsibility of catering and returning displaced persons to their ancestral homes.

Inaugurating the committee, in Jos, on Tuesday, headed by Air Vice Marshal Bala Dababa (rtd), Secretary to Government of the State, Hon. Rufus Bature, said government would not tolerate the indiscriminate occupation of lands by any group in the name of land grabbing.

“Government urges members of the Committee to put in their best in reaching workable recommendations that will enhance the resettlement of the Internal Displaced Persons back to their places of abode.

“With the inauguration of this committee, Government wishes to assure all citizens that it is alert to its responsibilities. We want to re-affirm the determination of this administration in sustaining peace and security in the state, as without peace, no meaningful development can take place.”

He said the terms of reference, among others include, to identify the areas affected, to identify those displaced and areas they were displaced from, to ascertain the number of people affected and displaced.

READ ALSO: Police arrest 11 kidnappers, recover 1,000 firearms, 15 vehicles in Rivers

“To identify those who have annexed the destroyed villages and to work out modality for their effective return of the affected persons to their original places of abodes.”

Committee is made up of Air Vice Marshal Bala Dababa (rtd) as Chairman, CP Patrick Garba (rtd), Alhaji Saleh Bayari, Da. Christopher Gwom, Acting Executive Secretary of State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Reverend Yakubu Pam and Abus Ibrahim Izang.