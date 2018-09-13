• There are thousands of people who are silent sufferers of back pain. They go about their businesses/vocations in serious pain. Their pain may be dull and annoying, sharp and stabbing pain. Some victims of back pain may experience continuous pain that is non-stop.

• Excruciating back pain has caused many people to abandon their domestic responsibilities while others have lost their cherished office jobs. Some victims of back pain have been sent to early retirement by the monster.