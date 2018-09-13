– The Sun News
MORE BACK PAIN

Nuggets on back pain

— 13th September 2018

Preventive measures for back pain are more cost-effective and it works. Curative measures could be unreliable and expensive

Charles Ehirim

• Back pain can occur for no apparent reason and at any point on the spine. So don’t think that there must be a serious event such as accident, lifting weight, etc. that could be responsible for the pain and discomfort in your back.

• Back pain does not discriminate. There are sufferers everywhere dotting the globe. It affects the white, the black, etc. Back pain does not respect hierarchy in the office. It affects chief executives, directors of organizations as well as cleaners in the office. Common back pain does not have borders.

• Prolonged sitting or standing can predispose one to back pain. Long period of sitting can put so much stress on the lumbar (waist) discs and prolonged standing will cause fatigue of the longitudinal muscles of the back.

• There are thousands of people who are silent sufferers of back pain. They go about their businesses/vocations in serious pain. Their pain may be dull and annoying, sharp and stabbing pain. Some victims of back pain may experience continuous pain that is non-stop.

• Excruciating back pain has caused many people to abandon their domestic responsibilities while others have lost their cherished office jobs. Some victims of back pain have been sent to early retirement by the monster.

• You are especially at risk in the first half of the day; that is the period you give your best to your daily activities. So be sure you think back during this period; meaning that you should be conscious of how you use your back in your daily vocations, etc. In other ward, be sure you assume proper body mechanics in activities such as lifting, sitting and so on.

• Debilitating back pain can affect the effective performance of some vital organs in your body causing problems such as; a) urinary incontinence – when you pee unintentionally (even small amounts), (b) difficulty urinating – that is, passing urine is hard, (c) fecal incontinence – that is you lose your bowel control (you poo unintentionally), (d) numbness around the genitals (private part of your body), (e) numbness around the anus, (f) numbness around the buttocks.

• The debilitating effect of chronic back pain has rendered good number of people, bedridden and wheelchair-bound.

• Don’t create back pain for yourself by using your back as crane to lift heavy load.

• Agonising pain in the back can restrict your activity, reduce your work capacity and diminish your quality of enjoyment of everyday living.

• Preventive measures for back pain are more cost-effective and it works. Curative measures could be unreliable and expensive; but a labour-intensive measures carried out by skilled physiotherapist will surely usher in dramatic relief and even restore function of the back.

Lest I forget, the back pain care foundation shall conduct a two-day intervention physiotherapy care for persons with back pain in the month of September 2018, at Omega Physiotherapy & Back Pain Care Centre in Kubwa, FCT.

