Don’t let common back pain ruin your conjugal life

Reason I chose the above topic was that the greater number that attended the free treatment exercise had problem with their sexual prowess compromised because of back pain issue, which they knew little or nothing about the cause. Chronic back pain is serious issue, especially when it interferes with your erectile organ. Because men are, by nature, extrovert and would not keep a problem of such to themselves, some would shout, even cry and go about complaining of their imperfection. In my practice also as physiotherapist, I have come across many young mothers who are experiencing frigidity as a result of back complaint. Because women are introverts when such issues are raised, even at consultation, they hardly raise issue of frigidity. Instead a skilled physiotherapist would be able to identify that the nerve to this important organ is impinged. Besides, impingement on the nerves of the back can cause a range of other serious issues such as urinary incontinence, difficulty urinating, fecal incontinence, and numbness around the genitals, numbness around anus, numbness around the buttocks.

I had advised at a seminars held for Catholic Women Organisations (CWO) at Our Lady of Chaplaincy (CIWA), Rumuibekwe, Port Harcourt, that people with chronic back pain should bring sexual problems into the open, with their partners and with an understanding therapist/doctor who can help. Sexual trouble related to back pain is probably more common than physicians think and for patients to admit to it is still a bit of a taboo subject. As a consultant physiotherapist, I discuss the issue routinely with couples, who are my patients. While a few patients will volunteer that back pain interferes with sexual intimacy, most won’t broach the subject. I think that there’s a lot of embarrassment about it. In the best of my knowledge many are relieved to be able to finally talk about it. Those with sexual problems related to chronic back pain often have disk disease or arthritis in the spine, but patients who are recovering from back surgery may also struggle. In my opinion no type of chronic back pain rules out having an active sex life. Talk openly with your partner. As for back pain and sex difficulties between partners, it is something that is really important to discuss. Over the years, my patients have confided that they are reluctant to tell their partners that they cannot have sex because it hurts too much or that they want to change long-standing sexual positions to ease the pain. Chronic back pain can also lead to moodiness or depression. Really, when you are depressed, it is hard to perform. When a couple starts having less sex without any discussion, not only the relationship, but also a sense of trust erodes. Some of my patients who failed to explain that back pain caused his loss of interest discovered to their dismay that their partner suspected him of having extra-marital affair. READ ALSO: Answers to disturbing questions on back pain