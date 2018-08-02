– The Sun News
Latest
2nd August 2018 - Weather and back pain
2nd August 2018 - Asaba 2018: South Africa’s Simbine, Cote d’Ivoire’s Lou Marie now Africa’s fastest man, woman
2nd August 2018 - Asaba 2018: Amusan wins first gold medal for Nigeria, targets inter-continental event
2nd August 2018 - Adeosun: SERAP gives NYSC 7 days to provide documents on certificate
2nd August 2018 - Lagos artists among world’s best – Sculptors’ chair
2nd August 2018 - ‘Release full results’, Commonwealth observers urge Zimbabwe Electoral Commission
2nd August 2018 - Dangers of excess salt intake
2nd August 2018 - Zimbabwe opposition leader Chamisa says won presidential election
2nd August 2018 - Leave Buhari out of your travails, Benue youths tell Ortom
2nd August 2018 - NFF crisis: Pinnick-led Congress yields ground, agrees to re-open electoral process
Home / Columns / Weather and back pain
COLD WEATHER - BACK PAIN

Weather and back pain

— 2nd August 2018

While cold weather doesn’t cause arthritis or most other conditions that get worse when temperatures drop, it can cause problems for people who have them.

Charles Ehirim

We are really in the months of rainy season now. In the past week, it has rained cat and dog almost in every part of the country. For many people, rainy season is a welcome time of the year. But for people with certain diseases, like arthritis of joints including the back, it can be painful—literally. While cold weather doesn’t cause arthritis or most other conditions that get worse when temperatures drop, it can cause problems for people who have them. If you’ve got one of these conditions, there are things you should know so as to be able to understand the link between changes in weather and joint pain and what one need to do so as to survive the rainy period.

Weather affects different people differently, some people actually prefer cold weather, but many people with pain in the back and other joints, will be stiffer in the morning. It can take them longer to get
up and loosen their joints and get going. Indeed, cold weather exacerbates pain in the back.

There’s very little research showing that cold weather directly causes pain in the back or arthritis or alters its course. The question now is this: why does the cold seem to make these health conditions feel worse?

READ ALSO: Everybody above 45 has arthritis

Are you presently going through the challenges of back pain symptoms exacerbated? Have you wondered why the increase in the number of persons with back pain and other joint pains at the doctors consulting rooms as soon as the rains start? You may not appreciate this except you are a victim of joint health challenge (including spine & other joints of the body).

I have earlier written on this issue in 2011 and 2014. As a practicing physiotherapist and PhD research student in human kinetics, it is no surprise why there is the alarming increase in persons with joint pain during the rains. I have followed and compared the prevalence of this common back pain, both in dry season and rainy season and observed that the incidence of back pain symptoms is usually on the increase whenever the rains are about coming or is present.

Medical science doesn’t recognise that cold weather aggravates joint problems, but it is a very common complaint among sufferers of back and other joint pain. Cold weather should not make your joints ache unless they are abnormal in some way to begin with.

The flood of mails to my box with respect to back pain being aggravated by change of weather condition calls for proper explanation and more importantly the way out. Hear the complains of victims:

As Soon as the environment become humid, my back pain would start immediately and would continue to increase with the rains present’ – Mrs. Evelyn.

‘… I don’t try getting into the rains because of my knee pain, unless you want me to become invalid’ – Deaconess Esther.

‘Now the rains have started, I no longer take my children to school; it is my husband who does it. My back pain wouldn’t allow me wake up early to prepare the children; my back gets stiff’. – Mrs. Adegoke.

“ I dare not go out with light dress during the rains, otherwise, my back would remain stiff for some good period of time” – Mrs. Olomola.

“ Since the rains touched ground, I have stopped going to my shop. I don’t want this back pain to cripple me” –Mrs. Ifeduba.

“There are no public places in Nigeria where you go to warm your joints up. Many people would soon be disabled” – Mrs. Okpokoba.

“I am never myself whenever there are changes in the weather, especially during cold or rainy season. Whenever the weather gets cold and damp, it aggravates my aching back. I have spoken to my doctor on several occasions for explanation, but he often gave me vague answers. The drugs I take for the pain are doubled during this time and I remain indoors trying to keep myself warm. I hardly attend to my business at this period of the season. There is no drug prescribed by my doctor I have not taken for the pain that ever gave me respite. This my condition will continue until the dry season when I will get some relief. Nobody has satisfactorily explained to me the reason for the increased pain during cold weather.”

This was the complaint of Alhaja Kudiratu from Ketu in Lagos State in a text message.

Mrs. Adeyinka (43 years), an executive secretary with a popular communication company in Nigeria had this complaint: “Whenever there is a change in the weather it quickly reflects on my existing back and knee pain. Now that the rains are here with us, I hardly go to work with light clothes. I must cloth myself heavily, otherwise I may find myself having serious pain all over my back and knees and walking becomes difficult.”

READ ALSO: Answers to disturbing questions on back pain

Listen to what Ms. Yinka said: “As soon as the rains started this year, I applied for annual leave to enable me look after my back pain and hip pain that get perennially worse during the rains.”

Mrs. Ijeoma, 40 years old Human Resource Manager in an oil servicing company, Port Harcourt said: “To be frank, I don’t get okay at all when the rains come because of the pain in my back. I prefer the dry season. I am more active in the dry season even though I have existing pain, I dare not come out of my house during the rains; it is my husband that helps me in shopping. If I try to do so I will come back with my back and joints stiff and painful, so I don’t attempt it at all.”

Mr. Edwin has ordered his secretary not to switch on the air conditioner at all whenever she is tidying up or putting his office in order in the morning. His reason was that his back pain worsens after doing his office work in the air-conditioned room.

Many back pain patients suffering other joint pains (arthritis patients) claim weather affects how they feel. Some people with arthritis believe that symptoms of arthritis (such as pain and stiffness) are influenced by changes in the weather. Is there a connection between weather and arthritis symptoms?

As the weather changes, so can the pressure in your joints. If you think of the tissues surrounding the joint as a balloon, according to Professor Gourley’s explanation, the balloon around the joint will expand a little when air pressure is low. The expanding tissues put pressure on the joint. People can actually feel changes in air pressure in their joints, which is why some people say they can predict the weather by the pain in their joints.

READ ALSO: Staying healthy in the rainy season

With such a condition at a time like this, do not neglect physiotherapy. Physiotherapy care is a preferred panacea to physical pain, such as this. Regular sessions of skillful physiotherapy care will bring respite and succor to victims of such physical problem. With the use of action therapy and electrotherapy coupled with therapeutic exercise regimen, a skilled physiotherapist would be able to abolish the pain or dramatically reduce it within few sessions. Talk to your doctor for a referral to functional physiotherapy centre and the difference will be clear.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

SERAP

Adeosun: SERAP gives NYSC 7 days to provide documents on certificate

— 2nd August 2018

NAN The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) on Thursday, gave National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) seven days to provide documents on Finance Minister, Mrs Kemi Adeosun’s Discharge Certificate. A statement signed by the group’s Deputy Director, Mr Timothy Adewale, released in Abuja, said that SERAP, leveraging Freedom of Information Act, had forwarded a request,…

  • LAGOS

    Lagos artists among world’s best – Sculptors’ chair

    — 2nd August 2018

    Simeon Mpamugoh Chairman, Society of Nigerian Artists (SNA), Lagos State chapter, Mr. Idowu Sonaya, has rated artists in Lagos State among the best among their peers in the world. Though he admitted that the landscapes upon which they operate could be boring, yet they stand shoulder high among their peers anywhere in the world. The…

  • Chamisa

    Zimbabwe opposition leader Chamisa says won presidential election

    — 2nd August 2018

    NAN Zimbabwe’s main opposition leader Nelson Chamisa said on Thursday that he had won the presidential election, and President Emmerson Mnangagwa knew he had lost otherwise the results would have been announced by now. In his first public appearance since the vote on Monday Chamisa, leader of the opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC), urged…

  • BUHARI

    Leave Buhari out of your travails, Benue youths tell Ortom

    — 2nd August 2018

    Romanus Ugwu, Abuja Benue youths, under the auspices of Idoma All Progressives Congress (APC) Young Stakeholders, have warned Governor Samuel Ortom to stop blaming President Muhammadu Buhari for his current travails. Speaking during a media parley, the Chief Convener of the group,  Dominic Alancha, boasted that regardless of the party the governor joins, he (Ortom)…

  • NASARAWA

    2019: Nasarawa APC pledges loyalty to Buhari

    — 2nd August 2018

    Linus Oota , Lafia Stakeholders of the All Progressive Congress ( APC ), in Nasarawa State, have vowed to stand by President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019 presidential election despite the wide gale of defections across the country, saying that they would swim or sink with him. Governor Umaru Tanko Al-Makura stated this, on Thurday, on…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share