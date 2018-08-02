“I am never myself whenever there are changes in the weather, especially during cold or rainy season. Whenever the weather gets cold and damp, it aggravates my aching back. I have spoken to my doctor on several occasions for explanation, but he often gave me vague answers. The drugs I take for the pain are doubled during this time and I remain indoors trying to keep myself warm. I hardly attend to my business at this period of the season. There is no drug prescribed by my doctor I have not taken for the pain that ever gave me respite. This my condition will continue until the dry season when I will get some relief. Nobody has satisfactorily explained to me the reason for the increased pain during cold weather.”

This was the complaint of Alhaja Kudiratu from Ketu in Lagos State in a text message.