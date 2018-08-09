Nigeria and the fate of the Igbo

Our drive or our consolation should always be the ethereal optimism, which is our destination. It is inescapably true that our fate lies in our hands. Acho Orabuchi In fact, I could hear the inherent consternation in the voices and tone of the Igbo in the Diaspora during every discussion concerning their fate in Nigeria. They often reminisced about the pre-civil war status of the Igbo, including all the cultural variables that formed who we were. It was a scintillating feeling indeed. On the other hand, some became nauseated with not only the ailing condition and well-being of the Igbo in Nigeria today, but also with the vivid image of the portentous nature of the survival of the next generation of the Igbo. READ ALSO: Shun politics of bitterness, Orji Kalu urges Igbo I reflected on my New Year message to Ndigbo in the Diaspora in the past, which is aptly relevant today in light of all the recent ethnic tensions in Nigeria. Here are the excerpts: We are hopeful that a lasting peace would ensue among Ndigbo. At the same time, Nigeria should rid herself of tribalism, nepotism, and corruption because they are inimical to economic growth. I encourage all Nigerians to embrace all the legitimate and prudent reform efforts of the federal government in 2004 [2018]. I beseech all

Nigerians to drop their corrupt and venal tendencies and imbibe honesty and accountability in their daily activities so that the Nigerian economy would improve for everyone. Well, in the mist of ebullient feeling that we are entering a new era, we will be mindful of the fact that the past years witnessed some undesirable mélange of problems for and among the Igbo. We witnessed in the last two administrations series of political miscalculations, deplorable South East roads, political instability in Ala Igbo, disunity among the Igbo, corruption, dishonest leadership, alarming level of poverty, increased level of Igbo marginalisation in the hands of federal government, increased level of resentment of the Igbo by other ethnic groups and the list goes on. It has never been more ominous than now the changing attitude Igbo youths have toward education. The negative impact of this phenomenon on the future of the Igbo in the Nigerian body polity should not be overemphasized. It aches my heart that many of the above problems will continue. However, we have to get ourselves to overcome this malaise by changing our value system in the form of moral regeneration. Our past leaders, including some of our present leaders, have not only eloquently enunciated our problems, but have contributed a great deal to uplift the Igbo. The following individuals, in no small measure, contributed their own share in the past: Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe, Dr. Kingsley Mbadiwe, Dr. Michael I. Okpara, Dr. Nwafor Orizu, Dr. Akanu Ibiam, Major General Chukwuma Nzeogwu, General Philip Efiong, Chief MCK Ajuluchukwu, and others. Similarly, a few Igbo leaders alive have contributed tremendously to uplifting the Igbo. Our position in Nigeria in the pre-civil war era was admirable. Now, this is a different era and the Igbo are suffering all kinds of discriminatory actions in the hands of the federal government. The Igbo, as a people, have been consistently and systematically marginalized in Nigeria. It would take a whole book to serialize the marginalization of the Igbo and the consequent economic, political, and psychological effects on the Igbo. It is now that some people are beginning to realize that Igbo marginalization is a structured part of the institutional architecture of the nation called Nigeria.