Oyo Politics: Igbo cry of marginalisation

Some wealthy Igbo businessmen who have spent decades doing business in the state told Saturday Sun that it is easy for the camel to pass through the eye of the needle than for the state to give them political appointment or be voted for by the indigenes, if they plan to go into politics.

According to Chief Mich Orji, an importer and exporter, “Oyo State is the centre of the Yoruba race, therefore, a Yoruba man can never give you any chance to perform better than him, especially if you are a non-indigene. Even for employment into the civil service, they don’t even accept any other tribe, not to talk of integrating us into governance or political appointment. That is their nature. The Ibadan indigenes can never give us that opportunity. I am not speaking under assumption, I can say it anywhere anytime: the Ibadan people cannot give any political appointment to a non-indigene. They can never appoint an outsider as commissioner; I have worked in this state for over 20 years, therefore I know what I am talking about.”

Chief Emmanuel Ezenwamma, building material merchant and Chairman, Iwo road traders association have this to say, “I have been living and doing business in Ibadan for the past 30 years. It is not everybody that is good in playing politics as in places like Lagos State. The population of the Igbo people there are almost more than the indigenes. If you do politics in Lagos, you will sell well but here in Ibadan, the indigenes here are more than us. Therefore, there is no way that we would do politics here and succeed. Although one of our sons came out recently, declaring his interest to contest for the position of a councilor. We supported him and urged him to go ahead but later on, he backed out. He complained of the way he was treated in his party and therefore, he said he was urged to drop from the race. For me, it is only the act of business that I know best, I am not interested in joining politics. I have been in business for over 30 years and know it like the back of my palms but in politics, I don’t know anything about it, the little one that I am doing as the chairman here, you can’t call that politics anyway. If you want to go into a political party, so many things are required, and in fact I can say that it is the business that takes so much of our time that we hardly think about joining politics. Politics requires time and of course resources because you can’t join politics with an empty pocket. We don’t belong to any political party because for slots to be given to us, we ought to become part and parcel of them. And I don’t think our people will give their time to participate in politics.”