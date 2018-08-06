Shun politics of bitterness, Orji Kalu urges Igbo— 6th August 2018
Kenneth Udeh – Abia
Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former Governor of Abia State, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, has advised the Igbo to eschew politics of bitterness.
Dr. Kalu, who had been in the South East to mobilise support for the APC in the 2019 general elections, advised the Igbo to shun politics of bitterness and rancour and embrace the Muhammadu Buhari’s APC-led Federal Government.
Kalu stated this at the Amaba, Isuikwuato Local Government Area of Abia State, during the grand declaration of an APC aspirant, Chief Amobi Ogah to represent the people of Isuikwuato/Ummunneochi federal constituency in the House of Representatives during the 2019 elections.
The former Abia governor said, ” My appeal to the Igbo is to stop all kinds of politics of bitterness . Politics is not played with emotion.
“I agree that our region has its challenges most of which are being address by the Buahari-led government but politics of bitterness is not the solution.
“I want you all gathered here today to realise that it will be in our overall best interest for the South East to produce the next president come 2023. We have many qualified persons who can lead this country.
“I call on all people of the South East and all other well-meaning Nigerians to unite and join forces so that we can ensure that power returns to the Igbo in 2023.
“In just three years in the South East, it is visible to the blind and audible to the deaf that the Buhari-led administration has done its best in revamping our infrastructures like the ongoing construction of the Enugu-port Harcourt dual expressway, the 2nd Niger Bridge is over 50 per cent completion just to mention a few.
“This shows that we stand a lot more to gain by supporting his relection in 2019.These are what the pdp led government couldn’t do all through their 16 years in power despite all their promises”.
“In Abia State, I want to assure you all that the APC in Abia is poised to take over power from Ikpeazu. Ikpeazu is under the evil and darkness of T.A. Orji and his cohorts”.
The national vice-chairman of the APC South East, who was also present at the rally, extolled the sterling and quality leadership of Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu whom he described as a ‘good man, strong and dogged in political games’.
He reiterated that with Kalu, Abia state would be taken over by the APC and that Abia State had suffered a lot. He also said that that the cries of Abia people touch his heart.
He further described Orji Kalu as a political lord and heavyweight in Nigeria and that Abians should take advantage of his influence in the country. He urged Amobi Ogah to take due advantage of Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu who defied all odds and made out time to grace his declaration.
The South East national vice chairman of the APC also emphasised that Dr. Orji Kalu is the best candidate is the best candidate for Abia North which can speak and protect the interest of not only Abia North but the entire Igbo.
The APC aspirant, Chief Amobi Ogah, assured the people that if elected to represent his people at the National Assembly, he would fix the deplorable roads and erosion ravaged areas in the constituency, amongst others.
Other dignitaries that graced the event include the member representing Bende South state constituency in the Abia House of Assembly, Comrade Chibuzo Okogbuo, aspirant for Bende federal constituency, Barr. Benjamin Kalu, zonal and State excos of the APC, among others.
Anxiety in Akwa Ibom over Akpabio’s defection rumour6th August 2018
