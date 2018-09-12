Akala, Ejikeme, Ugwu pick Oyo, Enugu guber nomination forms

Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Governor Abubakar Bello of Niger state has hinged his decision to seek re-election on completion of the good works he started in his first tenure.

Speaking to newsmen after picking the All Progressives Congress (APC) Expression of Interest and Nomination Form at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja, Governor Bello said:

“Why I am seeking for a second time is simply that we have started some good works and most of them are near completion and we must do our best to complete those project in the interest of our people.

“These are projects that are of high impact to the citizens of Niger State, so we have at the moment invested a lot in the platform to ensure conducive economy and social environment in the future.

“So, four years is not enough, eight years is a bit tough but even with eight years, we hope that the successor in 2023 would maintain the temple to continue with the infrastructural development,” he said.

Another aspirant for the Oyo State governorship race, Otumba Christopher Alao-Akala, said that he is seeking re-election to save his party the ruling party from defeat in the forthcoming 2019 general election.

Alao-Akala was once a governor of the Pace Setter state.

According to Alao-Akala, “I came back because people want me to come back. And I came back also because I want to help our party to win Oyo State.

“I don’t want that Oyo State to go to any other party and I had said it when I was declaring my ambition that it is because we don’t want to toy with our chances at all.”

On the demolition of Ayefele’s radio station, Alao-Akala said, “On the radio station, I think it was just due to communication gap between the government and the owner of the radio station.

“And I want to tell you that, that has been resolved and I want to put on record and I am not lying, I will tell you the truth.

“I own a radio station in Oyo State too. Similar letter was written to the radio station and it was submitted to me.

“When I saw it, I said look, go to the local level (I am talking about the management of the radio station) and settle your issue.

“It was the same date in particular, the same thing was on my own. I think it was just lack of communication and that has been resolved,” he said.

Meanwhile, another governorship aspirant of the APC in Enugu State, Barr. Ejikeme Ugwu, says that the PDP has never won a free, fair and credible election in the state, adding that the state has been unfortunate with its governors.

According to Ugwu, “For the 16 years rule of the PDP in the state, we have been so unfortunate with governance that none of our elected governors had shown us the dividends of democracy especially with infrastructural development. Our incumbent cannot boast any infrastructural development in the state.

“I will turn the tide of the state immediately I become governor. We will turn around the state to enable the people to enjoy the dreams of its founding fathers,” Ugwu said.