Over the years technology has helped people and businesses get things done with ease, with the coming of smartphones in the Nigerian market, businesses has keyed into mobile applications development and electronic payment platforms to deliver top notch services at a cost effective ways to their customers prospects.

Having this in mind, HABO Global Limited, manufacturer of sanitary products in Lagos has unveiled a mobile app to bring products especially sanitary pads closer to their customers and also reduce the chances of buying fake products.

Speaking on the need to deploy a mobile app to the market, Nkiruka Igbokwe, the General Manager of HABO Global Limited said that “with the quality of HABO products in the market and considering the importance of their products to women’s health, we decided to deploy this mobile app, the mobile app would enable women and those that are interested in our products to have access to original product and also reduce the stress of searching on where to get these products.

We designed the app to incorporate electronic payment and logistics. This we hope to make the use and access of HABO products exciting and refreshing.”

Speaking on the security and development of the mobile app, Ifeanyi Ifeabunike, the Chief Executive Officer, Mira Technologies Limited added that “we brought the global best practices to the fore in the deployment of this app.

We have taken into the consideration the need for customers to have their data protected by working with Interswitch , a reputable payment gateway and Guaranty Bank PLC to ensure that Nigerians have the most secured mobile app.