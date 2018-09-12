– The Sun News
Remita Payroll launched in Ghana
12th September 2018 - Osinbajo and the restructuring debate
12th September 2018 - Nigeria: The trial of democracy
12th September 2018 - Africa-China’s debt diplomacy
12th September 2018 - Terrorists may disrupt 2019 polls – NITDA DG
12th September 2018 - Lagos federal lawmaker picks Imo guber form
12th September 2018 - 2019: Tinubu dumps Ambode, backs Sanwoolu for Lagos gov
12th September 2018 - APC defectors weak, selfish – Buhari
12th September 2018 - The men who want to rule Lagos
12th September 2018 - Refusal to sign Electoral Act, plot to rig 2019 elections – Wike
Remita Payroll launched in Ghana

— 12th September 2018

Software giant has announced the launch of its Remita Payroll processing solution in Ghana.

The introduction of the payroll system, which is designed to make it extremely easy for Businesses, NGOs, SMEs and organisations of any size to effortlessly manage monthly salary processing is riding on a strategic partnership with Access Bank, Ghana.

At the product unveil held recently at the Bank’s Accra head office, Mr. Kris Ifeanyi Njoku, Managing Director, Access Bank Ghana, said the introduction of Remita Payroll is part of the Bank’s long term objective of continuous innovation to meet the diverse needs of the business community.

Speaking further, he said “Our objective is to always give our customers a banking experience backed by need-based solutions that are powered by robust technology which this partnership with SystemSpecs represents as it brings us closer to achieving our strategic objective of becoming Africa’s gateway to the world.”

Considered first of its kind in Ghana, one of the major advantages of Remita Payroll is that it completely eliminates the need for organisations to process payroll on one system and then take the processed data to another platform to transfer salaries, or send salary schedules to various banks or statutory agencies. It further helps organisations to
significantly improve operational efficiency and effectiveness in employee management.

