EKITI

New Minority leader: Ekiti PDP congratulates Sen. Olujimi

— 16th August 2018

Wole Balogun, Ado-Ekiti

The Ekiti State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has congratulated Sen. Biodun Olujimi representing Ekiti South Senatorial District on her elevation to the position of Senate Minority Leader.

In a statement in Ado-Ekiti, on Wednesday, by the party’s state Publicity Secretary, Mr. Jackson Adebayo, the party said Olujimi’s elevation was well-deserved.

The party also commended Governor Ayodele Fayose for supporting women to aspire to high offices in the party and in the state.

READ ALSO: More Edo APC members defect to PDP

“We heartily rejoice with a woman of substance, Sen. Biodun Olujimi on her elevation in the Senate. While she served as Deputy Minority Whip, she lived up to the expectations of not only her constituents, but including many people across the country who know her as somebody whose voice cannot not be silenced.

“Among her peers in the Senate, she stands tall and her contributions are always valuable. In her senatorial district, she has done a lot to improve the quality of life of her constituents. Her landmark projects dot communities in the district. We pray that God gives her the grace to further excel in her current position and take her further the ladder of success in life,” the statement said.

