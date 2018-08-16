– The Sun News
Latest
16th August 2018 - More Edo APC members defect to PDP
16th August 2018 - Ebonyi to build airport next year
16th August 2018 - D’Tigress captain charged to court by team mate in camp
16th August 2018 - What women should know about ovarian cyst
16th August 2018 - 2019: Buhari committed to use of PVC, Card readers – Presidency
16th August 2018 - Don’t allow politicians use you – Bayelsa youths told
16th August 2018 - Civil servants protests poor welfare, slash in Sallah bonus, others
16th August 2018 - Osun Guber: APC accuses PDP of plans to rig poll
16th August 2018 - How we forestalled industrial unrest in councils – Delta govt.
16th August 2018 - Bayelsa govt reduces state TV mast for Cargo airport, suspends operations temporarily
Home / Elections / National / More Edo APC members defect to PDP
APC

More Edo APC members defect to PDP

— 16th August 2018

Tony Osauzo, Benin

Despite appeals by a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Edo State, Hon. Charles Idahosa, to aggrieved members to stay in the party and resolve whatever grievances they have, more members have dumped the party for the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The latest defectors were a former chairman of Ovia North East Local Government Area, Mrs. Lucy Omagbon and her husband, Harrison, alongside their supporters who are members of the Edo Kwankwasiyya Movement.‎

Mrs. Omagbon, who was a former State Woman Leader of the PDP before she defected to the defunct CAN, in 2012, explained that‎ National Chairman of the APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, tried to reconcile all aggrieved members of the party but that‎ things got bad hard as Oshiomhole tried.

She said some persons were bent on destroying the APC which was why she returned to her former party.‎

In her words, “I don’t have anything against the person of Adams Oshiomhole. It has happened. He has so many issues to concern himself with.

“He has tried to do his best in reconciling every one in Edo. The more he tries but the moment he leaves the worst it becomes.‎

READ ALSO: D’Tigress captain charged to court by team mate in camp

“Self respect matters a lot in politics. We got to the APC but we discovered that what we were subjected to was unimaginable.

“We were marginalised and did not know what was happening in the scheme of things. We did not know what was happening in various wards and local government.

I didn’t have answers to my people on what was happening”, the former council boss said.‎

On his part, Mr. Lawrence Oboh, a former APC leader in Ovia North East, said they joined the PDP because they were not being carried along in the scheme of things, just as i‎mmediate past General Manager of Edo State Waste Management Board, Prince Aiyamenkhue Akonofua, said he decided to pledge his loyalty to the PDP because of what he went through in the hands of Fulani herdsmen.

Meanwhile, the state chairman of the PDP, Chief Dan Orbih, has ‎hailed the defectors for joining the team to rescue the country.

READ ALSO: What women should know about ovarian cyst

Orbih, who was represented by a Senatorial Leader of the party, Deacon Nosa Ehiman,  assured them of equal representation in the scheme of things.‎

‎Recall that Chief Osamede Adun had led some members of the APC in Edo State to defect to the PDP last week, necessitating Hon. Idahosa to appeal for calm on Tuesday to allow internal resolution of the party’s differences.

 

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

APC

More Edo APC members defect to PDP

— 16th August 2018

Tony Osauzo, Benin Despite appeals by a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Edo State, Hon. Charles Idahosa, to aggrieved members to stay in the party and resolve whatever grievances they have, more members have dumped the party for the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). The latest defectors were a former chairman of…

  • Airport

    Ebonyi to build airport next year

    — 16th August 2018

    • Distributes 39 tricycle ambulances Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki Ebonyi State Governor, Chief David Umahi, yesterday, announced that the state government would start an airport project next year as arrangement has been concluded towards this. Speaking while hosting some officials of the Ethiopian Airline, led by its Traffic and Sales Manager (Enugu), Solomon Mengistu, Umahi said:…

  • card readers

    2019: Buhari committed to use of PVC, Card readers – Presidency

    — 16th August 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja The Presidency has described the allegations that President Muhammadu Buhari declined assent to the the Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill, 2018 because of objections to the use of card readers are wild and baseless. It further described the report in several dailies as incorrect and misleading as the federal government had engaged the…

  • BAYELSA

    Don’t allow politicians use you – Bayelsa youths told

    — 16th August 2018

    Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa Ahead the conduct of primaries of different for the 2019 general elections, youths in Bayelsa State have been warned not to fall to the antics of politicians bent in using them as instruments of destabilisation during the period. Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Daniel Iworiso-Markson, stated this in Yenagoa when executives of…

  • protest

    Civil servants protests poor welfare, slash in Sallah bonus, others

    — 16th August 2018

    • ground at activities federal secretariat Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja Federal Civil servants on Wednesday embarked on peaceful protest over poor welfare, lack of training and working materials and slash in Sallah bonus at the Federal Secretariat, Abuja. The protest which held at Block A of the secretariat as senior members of staff were hindered by…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share