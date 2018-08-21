– The Sun News
Latest
21st August 2018 - NBS recants, insists economy is strong
21st August 2018 - ADAOBI 09080029520
21st August 2018 - Injured Tsonga to miss US Open 
20th August 2018 - NECO releases June/July 2018 SSCE results
20th August 2018 - Sallah: Saraki tasks Nigerians on brotherhood, peaceful co-existence
20th August 2018 - I will die in APC, Gov. Bindow insists
20th August 2018 - Abuja Journalist emerges Rotary club President
20th August 2018 - NABTEB begins registration for Nov/Dec exam
20th August 2018 - New Abuja digital taxi operator woo drivers with 8% of earnings
20th August 2018 - Gov. Bello urges Muslims to imbibe spirit of tolerance
Home / Business / Cover / NBS recants, insists economy is strong
STRONG GROWTH

NBS recants, insists economy is strong

— 21st August 2018

The stages after an economic recession include an economic recovery where the economy moves gradually towards sustainable strong growth.

Isaac Anumihe, Abuja and Bimbola Oyesola

National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) yesterday refuted a widely-reported story that the economy is still in the woods.

In a statement, Head, Public Affairs and International Relations of NBS, Mr. Sunday Ichedi, insisted that the economy was out of recession and at no time did NBS or its Chief Executive Officer state otherwise.

The Statistician-General and Director General of NBS, Dr. Yemi Kale, had during a TV programme at the weekend stated that the conflicts between farmers and herdsmen dragged down the gross domestic report in the second quarter of 2018.

READ ALSO: Banking sector records N32.90trn transactions in Q2 – NBS

He said, “I am not going to give the final figure because the work is not even completed but from the numbers I am seeing, it is looking quite flat. But I expected the numbers should be much better; it is looking very similar to the figures of the first quarter. I think the economy is still struggling out of recession and that is what the numbers are showing.

“For example, we have seen challenges in agriculture because of the clashes that are happening in different parts of the country. Obviously, if people cannot go to the farms, it is going to be a problem.

“Agriculture is not just crops. When you destroy a farmland or even cattle rearing, it is also part of agriculture. So the back and forth are affecting both crop production and livestock and agriculture is the biggest part of our GDP and that is slowing down the economy,” he said.

However, Kale said the projection of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) that the economy will grow by 2.1 pecent by the end of 2018 is achievable.

READ ALSO: The World Bank, IMF warning against excessive borrowing

Ichedi said, “you will recall that it was the same NBS that announced the end of recession in Q2, 2017 following the announcement of the first positive growth in the nation’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) following five quarters’ contraction and economic growth as measured by GDP. The indicators have remained positive ever since,” he said.

According to him, the economy recorded 0.72 percent in Q2, 2017, 1.7 percent in Q3, 2017, 2.11 percent in Q4, 2017, 1.95 per in Q1, 2018.

READ ALSO: NBS records 1.95% GDP growth in Q1 2018

The document also said that NBS has stated severally that the stages after an economic recession include an economic recovery where the economy moves gradually following the end of a recession towards sustainable strong growth.

“This is the stage of recovery we are in now and was alluded to by the Statistician General during his interview. That the economy is in the second stage of recovery, heading towards sustainable growth, which is the last stage of recovery cannot be wrongly interpreted that the economy is still in a recession” he said.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

STRONG GROWTH

NBS recants, insists economy is strong

— 21st August 2018

The stages after an economic recession include an economic recovery where the economy moves gradually towards sustainable strong growth. Isaac Anumihe, Abuja and Bimbola Oyesola National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) yesterday refuted a widely-reported story that the economy is still in the woods. In a statement, Head, Public Affairs and International Relations of NBS, Mr….

  • RESULTS

    NECO releases June/July 2018 SSCE results

    — 20th August 2018

    The National Examinations Council (NECO) has released the June/July 2018 Senior Secondary Schools Certificate Examination results. This was disclosed in a statement signed by the acting Registrar of the Council, Abubakar Gana. READ ALSO Sallah: Saraki tasks Nigerians on brotherhood, peaceful co-existence Gana said out of the 1,041,536 candidates who sat for the examinations, only 742,455…

  • co-existence

    Sallah: Saraki tasks Nigerians on brotherhood, peaceful co-existence

    — 20th August 2018

    NAN The President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki, has urged Nigerians to imbibe the spirit of brotherhood and peaceful co-existence in their relationship during the Sallah celebration and beyond. Saraki made the plea in his Eid-el-Kabir message to Muslim faithful in a statement signed by his Special Adviser, Media and Publicity, Mr Yusuph Olaniyonu….

  • BINDOW

    I will die in APC, Gov. Bindow insists

    — 20th August 2018

    NAN Gov. Mohammed Bindow of Adamawa on Monday said he would remain in APC for the rest of his political career. Bindow made the clarification at an extraordinary State Executive Council (SEC) meeting held in Yola. He said that his support for the re-election bid of President Muhammadu Buhari would make him not to leave…

  • Abuja Journalist emerges Rotary club President

    — 20th August 2018

     Fred Ezeh, Abuja A senior editor with the Leadership Newspapers, Winifred Ogbebo, has been elected the 7th President of the Rotary club of Abuja Maitama.  Her emergence followed a keenly contested election by other interested members of the club who are equally qualified for the position. Speaking at her investiture in Abuja, Ogbebo, in an…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share