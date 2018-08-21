NBS recants, insists economy is strong

The stages after an economic recession include an economic recovery where the economy moves gradually towards sustainable strong growth. Isaac Anumihe, Abuja and Bimbola Oyesola National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) yesterday refuted a widely-reported story that the economy is still in the woods. In a statement, Head, Public Affairs and International Relations of NBS, Mr. Sunday Ichedi, insisted that the economy was out of recession and at no time did NBS or its Chief Executive Officer state otherwise. The Statistician-General and Director General of NBS, Dr. Yemi Kale, had during a TV programme at the weekend stated that the conflicts between farmers and herdsmen dragged down the gross domestic report in the second quarter of 2018. READ ALSO: Banking sector records N32.90trn transactions in Q2 – NBS

He said, “I am not going to give the final figure because the work is not even completed but from the numbers I am seeing, it is looking quite flat. But I expected the numbers should be much better; it is looking very similar to the figures of the first quarter. I think the economy is still struggling out of recession and that is what the numbers are showing.

“For example, we have seen challenges in agriculture because of the clashes that are happening in different parts of the country. Obviously, if people cannot go to the farms, it is going to be a problem. “Agriculture is not just crops. When you destroy a farmland or even cattle rearing, it is also part of agriculture. So the back and forth are affecting both crop production and livestock and agriculture is the biggest part of our GDP and that is slowing down the economy,” he said.