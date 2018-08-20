– The Sun News
Latest
20th August 2018 - Banking sector records N32.90trn transactions in Q2 – NBS
20th August 2018 - NYSC assures corps members of safety during elections
20th August 2018 - Ugandan police disperse protesters in capital as unrest goes on
20th August 2018 - Ghana flag at half-mast for Kofi Annan in Abuja
20th August 2018 - Arsenal forward, Iwobi makes Nollywood debut
20th August 2018 - Lions club to build N300b hospital to fight cancer
20th August 2018 - Gov. Akeredolu tasks discos on provision of meters to avoid rift
20th August 2018 - Eid-el-Kabir: Lalong seeks sustained prayers for Nigeria
20th August 2018 - APC chieftain defects, leads 3,000 members to ADP
20th August 2018 - Tragedy in Asaba as man kills two younger brothers
Home / Business / Banking sector records N32.90trn transactions in Q2 – NBS
BANKING SECTOR

Banking sector records N32.90trn transactions in Q2 – NBS

— 20th August 2018

NAN

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) says a total of 509,668,433 transactions valued at N32.90 trillion was recorded in the banking sector during the second quarter.

The NBS stated this in its “Selected Banking Sector Data: Sectorial Breakdown of Credit, ePayment Channels and Staff Strength (Q2 2018)’’ report released in Abuja.

According to the report, Automated Teller Machine (ATM) transactions dominated the volume of transactions recorded.

It said 217,417,961 volume of ATM transactions valued at N1.603 billion was recorded in the period under reveal.

“In terms of credit to private sector, the total value of credit allocated by the banks stood at N15.34 trillion as at the second quarter.

READ ALSO Nigeria can generate $10b from biotechnology, says ABINL boss

“Oil and Gas and Manufacturing sectors got credit allocation of N3.45  trillion and N2.02 trillion respectively to record the highest credit allocation as at the period under review.

“As at the second quarter, the total number of banks staff increased by 13.67per cent, from 89,608 in first quarter to 101,861,” the report stated.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Ajiri Daniels

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

BANKING SECTOR

Banking sector records N32.90trn transactions in Q2 – NBS

— 20th August 2018

NAN The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) says a total of 509,668,433 transactions valued at N32.90 trillion was recorded in the banking sector during the second quarter. The NBS stated this in its “Selected Banking Sector Data: Sectorial Breakdown of Credit, ePayment Channels and Staff Strength (Q2 2018)’’ report released in Abuja. According to the…

  • nysc

    NYSC assures corps members of safety during elections

    — 20th August 2018

    NAN As the 2019 general elections approach, the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has assured corps members, who are usually engaged as ad hoc staff for election duties, of their safety. Mr Muhammed Momoh, the Lagos State NYSC Coordinator, gave the assurance in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in…

  • LIONS CLUB

    Lions club to build N300b hospital to fight cancer

    — 20th August 2018

    Okwe Obi, Abuja As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), the International Association of Lions club has disclosed plans to build a hospital worth N300 billion to fight cancer, blindness and diabetics. The hospital project is to commence in October this year at Piwoyi community a suburb of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). The…

  • METERS

    Gov. Akeredolu tasks discos on provision of meters to avoid rift

    — 20th August 2018

    NAN Gov. Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has called on distribution companies (DISCOS) in the country to provide meters for all homes to avoid rifts between their staff members and their consumers. Akeredolu said this on Monday at the inauguration of 60MVA transformer at the 132/33kV transmission substation in Akure. He said that if every…

  • LALONG

    Eid-el-Kabir: Lalong seeks sustained prayers for Nigeria

    — 20th August 2018

    Gyang Bere, Jos Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State has called on the Muslim Ummah in the state to engage in sustained prayers for the enthronement of absolute peace and unity in the country. Governor Lalong, in a statement through the Director of Press and Public Affairs, Emmanuel Nanle, urged the Muslims to practice the…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share