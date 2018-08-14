The World Bank, IMF warning against excessive borrowing

Last week, the World Bank, through its Vice President for Africa, Mr. Hafez Ghanem, urged the Federal Government to reduce its borrowing and tap private investments that will yield multiplier effects on many sectors of the economy. Although Nigeria’s current Debt-to-GDP ratio is 20 percent, it is within the acceptable global threshold of 56 percent. We agree with Ghanem that the best option for the Nigerian government is to channel more investments to fund development needs. His warning that excessive borrowing without proper utilisation of the loans could pose multiple economic challenges in future is also timely.

At the moment, the Federal Government plans to borrow N1.63 trillion to finance N1.950 trillion deficits in the 2018 budget. It had already borrowed N5.8 trillion in three years to fund staggering budget deficits. For instance, between January and June 2016, borrowing from the domestic market to augment shortfalls in revenue, was N600bn, according to government’s 2017-2019 Medium Term Expenditure Framework. In addition, a loan of $1bn was obtained from African Development Bank (AfDB) to bridge the 2016 budget deficit.

Also, the Debt Management Office (DMO) 2017 Annual Report revealed that the Federal Government incurred a total of N15.02 trillion in Treasury Bills’ debt between 2013 and 2017. In addition, government’s outstanding Treasury bills’ debt from 2013-2015, stood at N2.58 trillion, N2.82 trillion and N2.77 trillion respectively. Altogether, the DMO report stated that “the stock of FGN’s domestic debt has been on the increase in the past five years from N7.118 trillion in 2013 to N12.589 trillion in 2017.” This development, it explained, was largely due to the use of domestic debt to fund rising budget deficit and refinancing of maturing domestic debt obligations.

However, the Federal Government Bonds remain the dominant instrument for borrowing from the domestic market. This has been acknowledged by the Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi