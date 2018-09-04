– The Sun News
Latest
4th September 2018 - Nasarawa Assemby passes youth empowerment bill
4th September 2018 - V-C urges youths to embrace virtues of integrity, competence
4th September 2018 - FG pledges commitment to TB control, donates TB detecting machine
4th September 2018 - UN agency seeks refugees input in S. Sudan peace deal
4th September 2018 - Gov Ugwuanyi pledges to include more women in governance
4th September 2018 - Hundreds of migrants flee detention centre in Tripoli chaos -aid worker
4th September 2018 - Breaking: Police raid South South leader, Edwin Clark’s residence in Abuja
4th September 2018 - Aspirant urges APC to give ticket to women of integrity to contest election
4th September 2018 - N1.6bn fraud: Jonathan’s aide, Dudafa exonerates self from wrongdoing
4th September 2018 - Zambia dismisses reports of Ebola outbreak in capital
Home / National / Nasarawa Assemby passes youth empowerment bill
NASARAWA

Nasarawa Assemby passes youth empowerment bill

— 4th September 2018

NAN

The Nasarawa State House of Assembly on Tuesday passed the Nasarawa State Agency for Youth Empowerment Scheme (NAYES) bill.

The Speaker, Ibrahim Balarabe-Abdullahi, announced the passage of the bill at the plenary, following a motion by the Majority Leader, Alhaji Tanko Tunga (APC-Awe North) and seconded by Mr Mohammed Okpede (PDP-Doma).

Balarabe-Abdullahi said that the bill would give legal backing to the youth empowerment scheme initiated by the Gov. Tanko Al-Makura-led administration which basically aimed at tackling unemployment in the state.

“The aim of the law is to recruit, train and constructively engage both skilled and unskilled youths for the purpose of public works, social and community development services in the state.

“It will also engage NAYES operatives in the areas of Traffic Management, Environmental Sanitation, Community Watch and Security Surveillance for early detection of potential security threats in their respective communities.

READ ALSO UN agency seeks refugees input in S. Sudan peace deal

“The bill is geared towards reducing youth restiveness and unemployment by engaging them meaningfully to become self-reliant and contribute to societal development,” he said.

The speaker further explained that the bill when signed into law would empower the executive to appoint the General Manager, Secretary and three directors to man the agency.

He added that the agency would collaborate with MDAs and local government councils to ensure effective utilisation of the services of NAYES operatives in their various places of assignments.

Balarabe-Abdullahi also said that youths recruited under the scheme would be trained on various skills for a period of five years after which they would graduate and give way to new intakes.

The speaker gave the assurance that the assembly would continue to partner with the executive to pass bills that had direct bearing on the lives of the people of the state.

Earlier, the majority leader, moving the motion, commended Al-Makura for the initiative, adding that it would go a long way in alleviating the sufferings of youths in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that over 5,000 youths have been engaged under the scheme in the last three years with a monthly stipend of N10,000 each.

The passage of the bill has allayed fears of engaged youths that the scheme will not be sustained beyond Al-Makura’s tenure in May 2019.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Ajiri Daniels

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

NASARAWA

Nasarawa Assemby passes youth empowerment bill

— 4th September 2018

NAN The Nasarawa State House of Assembly on Tuesday passed the Nasarawa State Agency for Youth Empowerment Scheme (NAYES) bill. The Speaker, Ibrahim Balarabe-Abdullahi, announced the passage of the bill at the plenary, following a motion by the Majority Leader, Alhaji Tanko Tunga (APC-Awe North) and seconded by Mr Mohammed Okpede (PDP-Doma). Balarabe-Abdullahi said that…

  • Vice-Chancellor

    V-C urges youths to embrace virtues of integrity, competence

    — 4th September 2018

    NAN The Vice-Chancellor of Osun State University, Prof. Labode Popoola, has urged the youth to embrace the virtues of integrity and competence. Popoola said these virtues were some of the attributes of good future leaders that the nation would be proud of. The Vice-Chancellor said this at the opening ceremony of a two-day leadership training for…

  • Governor Ugwuanyi

    Gov Ugwuanyi pledges to include more women in governance

    — 4th September 2018

    NAN The Enugu State Governor, Mr Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has pledged to increase the number of women currently in his government so as to meet the 35 percent affirmative action. Governor Ugwuanyi made this known in Enugu on Tuesday while addressing over 1,000 women in state who staged a walk to the government house to demand for…

  • Edwin Clark

    Breaking: Police raid South South leader, Edwin Clark’s residence in Abuja

    — 4th September 2018

    The Police on Tuesday raided the Abuja residence of Federal Commissioner for Information and South South Leader, Chief Edwin Clark. The Police men who searched all the rooms of the Elder Statesman, alleged that they were in the house to search for arms which they accused him of keeping. READ ALSO Aspirant urges APC to give…

  • Benson-Awoyinka

    Aspirant urges APC to give ticket to women of integrity to contest election

    — 4th September 2018

    NAN Mrs Toke Benson-Awoyinka, the Assistant Legal Adviser, All Progressives Congress (APC) Lagos State has urged leaders of the party to ensure that women with proven ability and  integrity were given the party tickets. This is to enable them run for political offices of their choice in the 2019 general elections. Benson-Awoyinka, a House of…

Archive

September 2018
S M T W T F S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share