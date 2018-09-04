– The Sun News
Latest
4th September 2018 - UN agency seeks refugees input in S. Sudan peace deal
4th September 2018 - Gov Ugwuanyi pledges to include more women in governance
4th September 2018 - Hundreds of migrants flee detention centre in Tripoli chaos -aid worker
4th September 2018 - Breaking: Police raid South South leader, Edwin Clark’s residence in Abuja
4th September 2018 - Aspirant urges APC to give ticket to women of integrity to contest election
4th September 2018 - N1.6bn fraud: Jonathan’s aide, Dudafa exonerates self from wrongdoing
4th September 2018 - Zambia dismisses reports of Ebola outbreak in capital
4th September 2018 - Community rolls out plans for traditional festival
4th September 2018 - Enugu Assembly resumes plenary after one month recess
4th September 2018 - Nasarawa women pledge to support Akwashiki’s governorship ambition
Home / World News / UN agency seeks refugees input in S. Sudan peace deal
UN

UN agency seeks refugees input in S. Sudan peace deal

— 4th September 2018

NAN

UN on Tuesday convened a face-to-face meeting bringing South Sudan refugee representatives with the parties involved in key peace negotiations in Khartoum to ensure end to civil war.

The UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) said the latest dialogue will help ensure that refugee voices continue to play a pivotal role in the revitalised peace effort to end the country’s devastating civil war.

“It is critical to have refugee voices heard. Peace-building efforts cannot afford to ignore them,” Arnauld Akodjenou, Special Adviser to the UNHCR on South Sudan, said in a statement.

He said the refugee representatives in Khartoum would serve to remind the world of the human toll that continues every day there is no peace in South Sudan.

READ ALSO Aspirant urges APC to give ticket to women of integrity to contest election

“They can also become strong peace advocates by spreading the word to refugee communities where they live, or upon return to South Sudan if they voluntarily plan to do so,” Akodjenou noted.

The agency said the refugees, who flew in from the Central African Republic, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Ethiopia, Kenya, Uganda and Sudan, will share their views, aspirations and expectations.

He urged participants to find peace for the millions of South Sudanese whose lives have been uprooted by the conflict.

The current peace accord brokered by the Intergovernmental Authority on Development, an east African bloc, specifically calls for its dissemination to South Sudanese people inside the country.

And also to refugees living in exile, so that the people most affected by the war can understand, support and own the peace process.

Since the start of the conflict in 2013, some 2.4 million people have fled South Sudan, the world’s youngest nation, as refugees.

Another 1.8 million are displaced inside the country.

South Sudan’s government and the main rebel group inked a power-sharing deal in the Sudanese capital in July which they hope will end years of conflict in the country.

South Sudan descended into a civil war that ravaged the country in 2013 after a political disagreement between President Salva Kiir and Riek Machar, a former vice president.

Several attempts to end the conflict have ended in failure.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Governor Ugwuanyi

Gov Ugwuanyi pledges to include more women in governance

— 4th September 2018

NAN The Enugu State Governor, Mr Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has pledged to increase the number of women currently in his government so as to meet the 35 percent affirmative action. Governor Ugwuanyi made this known in Enugu on Tuesday while addressing over 1,000 women in state who staged a walk to the government house to demand for…

  • Edwin Clark

    Breaking: Police raid South South leader, Edwin Clark’s residence in Abuja

    — 4th September 2018

    The Police on Tuesday raided the Abuja residence of Federal Commissioner for Information and South South Leader, Chief Edwin Clark. The Police men who searched all the rooms of the Elder Statesman, alleged that they were in the house to search for arms which they accused him of keeping. READ ALSO Aspirant urges APC to give…

  • Benson-Awoyinka

    Aspirant urges APC to give ticket to women of integrity to contest election

    — 4th September 2018

    NAN Mrs Toke Benson-Awoyinka, the Assistant Legal Adviser, All Progressives Congress (APC) Lagos State has urged leaders of the party to ensure that women with proven ability and  integrity were given the party tickets. This is to enable them run for political offices of their choice in the 2019 general elections. Benson-Awoyinka, a House of…

  • DUDAFA

    N1.6bn fraud: Jonathan’s aide, Dudafa exonerates self from wrongdoing

    — 4th September 2018

    Lukman Olabiyi In a bid to prove his innocence, Special Assistant on Domestic Affairs to former President Goodluck Jonathan, Dr. Waripamo-Owei Dudafa, on Tuesday, before Justice Mohammed Idris of the Federal High Court, Lagos, exonerated himself from any wrongdoing in the charge preferred against him and one other. Dudafa and Iwejuo Joseph Nna were, on…

  • FESTIVAL

    Community rolls out plans for traditional festival

    — 4th September 2018

    Paul Osuyi, Asaba In its avowed commitment to preserve its cultural heritage, the Issele-Uku Kingdom in Aniocha North Local Government Area of Delta State has rolled out plans to celebrate the annual Ine Aho festival. Obi of the kingdom, Agbogidi Obi Nduka, told newsmen, on Tuesday, at a press briefing that various traditional events that…

Archive

September 2018
S M T W T F S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share