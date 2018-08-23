Our aspirants are men of honour – SDP

Raphael Ede, Enugu

Ahead of the 2019 general elections, the Social Democratic Party (SDP), in Enugu State, has said that it has got aspirants for all the 24 house of assembly seats for the Enugu State House of Assembly as well as eight aspirants for the Federal House of Representatives, including two aspirants for senatorial positions.

The State chairman of the party, John Nwobodo, who disclosed this while addressing newsmen on the preparedness of the party ahead of the primaries for the polls, said that the two senatorial aspirants are for Enugu West and East Senatorial Zones and that all the aspirants are men of proven integrity.

“Our aspirants are men of honour and the electorate would like to support them for an election,” he said.

He said that SDP is gaining popularity by the day because they had embarked on serious mobilization for membership across the 17 local government areas of the state and wards.

“As a party, we have good manifesto that will attract the electorate for our candidates to win elections because gone are the days people are elected on sentiments or party leaning without considering ideologies and manifestos”, he said.

READ ALSO: Africa Wildlife Foundation and concession of ecotourism Matters arising

The party boss, who expressed the view that more aspirants would soon indicate interest to contest under the umbrella of SDP, said that in keeping with the INEC timetable, they in Enugu State are ready but are waiting for their party’s national working committee to come up with the timetable for the primaries.

“The SDP is yet to come up with the official timetable but Enugu is ready awaiting for further directive from the party national secretariat to conduct our primaries for the various positions,” he said.

Speaking on the spate of defections from various parties, Nwobodo said that they are to be expected especially when elections are fast approaching but quickly condemned the manner by which the defections are taking place.