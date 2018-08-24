– The Sun News
ISIAKA

My aspiration, reflection of people's wishes – Isiaka

24th August 2018

Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Ogun State governorship aspirant under the African Democratic Congress (ADC),  Gboyega Nasir Isiaka, has said his aspiration was a reflection of the people’s wishes.

He also said he carried the huge burden to liberate the people of the state from mis-governance.

Isiaka, otherwise known as GNI, however, noted that his popularity across the state is as a result of his abilities to identify with the masses,  particularly at the grassroots.

Isiaka spoke with journalists at the sidelines of annual Sallah celebration held at his hometown, Imeko, Imeko-Afon Local Government Area of the state.

The party was attended ADC chieftains and members, traditional rulers, political as well as supporters across the 20 local government areas.

The two-time governorship candidate in the state, noted further that his knowledge of Ogun State, the length of time he had gone round to seek for votes and the sincerity of his messages, had endeared him to the people.

Isiaka’s words, “I am no stranger to our people. They know me, my antecedents, pedigree and capabilities. They trust me and are ready to give me their votes once again; which by God’s grace will fully count this time around”.

READ ALSO: Igarra bank robbery attack: Community lauds Obaseki over prompt response

“You can see the whole of this large venue is filled with people who have come from all over the state  to celebrate with me.

“My aspiration is beyond political party, religious or ethnic affiliation. I now carry the burden to liberate Ogun state masses from mis-governance of the APC and restore their dignity”.

“The situation is even worse in Ogun State. The current system has failed the people. The socio-economic life of the people is bad while government continues to put borrowed monies into drain pipe projects. These must stop and I am prepared and burdened to do it”.

Isiaka, however, declared that ADC is morally obligated to implement people-oriented programmes, adding his seven steps to abundance manifesto will be vigorously pursued.

