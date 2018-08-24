Igarra bank robbery attack: Community lauds Obaseki over prompt response

Tony Osauzo, Benin

The people of Igarra in Akoko-Edo Local Government Area of Edo State, on Thursday, commended Governor Godwin Obaseki for his prompt response to the recent aborted robbery incident in the community that left 10 persons dead.

Those dead in the attack included three of the suspected robbers, a police officer and innocent persons.

The governor had visited the community after the incident and promised financial support to the families of the deceased and to help strengthen the vigilante group operating in the area.

A statement, on Thursday, by the Igarra Palace Secretary, Elder Folorunsho Dania, said the decision to commend the governor and his team, particularly his Chief of Staff, Taiwo Akerele, for the prompt response, was taken after a meeting of the Igarra Traditional Council (ITC).

“The community is very grateful. We were saddened by the incident and the loss of lives but the coming of the governor and what he promised gave us hope.

“We appreciate what he is doing and the support he is getting from his team, particularly his Chief of Staff who is our son.

“The community commends his proposed new security architecture for the state and we appreciate his appeal that the banks should reopen for business to help the people. We believe governance can only get better after what his predecessor, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole did for the state”‎, the statement said.