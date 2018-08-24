Igarra bank robbery attack: Community lauds Obaseki over prompt response— 24th August 2018
Tony Osauzo, Benin
The people of Igarra in Akoko-Edo Local Government Area of Edo State, on Thursday, commended Governor Godwin Obaseki for his prompt response to the recent aborted robbery incident in the community that left 10 persons dead.
Those dead in the attack included three of the suspected robbers, a police officer and innocent persons.
The governor had visited the community after the incident and promised financial support to the families of the deceased and to help strengthen the vigilante group operating in the area.
A statement, on Thursday, by the Igarra Palace Secretary, Elder Folorunsho Dania, said the decision to commend the governor and his team, particularly his Chief of Staff, Taiwo Akerele, for the prompt response, was taken after a meeting of the Igarra Traditional Council (ITC).
READ ALSO: Rejected migrants begin hunger strike in Italy
“The community is very grateful. We were saddened by the incident and the loss of lives but the coming of the governor and what he promised gave us hope.
“We appreciate what he is doing and the support he is getting from his team, particularly his Chief of Staff who is our son.
“The community commends his proposed new security architecture for the state and we appreciate his appeal that the banks should reopen for business to help the people. We believe governance can only get better after what his predecessor, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole did for the state”, the statement said.
About author
Related Articles
-
-
FG partners Chinese firm on Smart Classrooms, Digital Education16th August 2018
-
Edo: APC lawmakers deny defection rumour10th August 2018
-
2018 Hajj: Be of good conduct, Obaseki tells Edo pilgrims9th August 2018
Latest
Igarra bank robbery attack: Community lauds Obaseki over prompt response— 24th August 2018
Tony Osauzo, Benin The people of Igarra in Akoko-Edo Local Government Area of Edo State, on Thursday, commended Governor Godwin Obaseki for his prompt response to the recent aborted robbery incident in the community that left 10 persons dead. Those dead in the attack included three of the suspected robbers, a police officer and innocent…
-
Traditional ruler tasks Nasarawa residents on clean environment— 24th August 2018
NAN A first class traditional ruler in Nasarawa State, Alhaji Halilu Bala-Usman, on Friday urged residents in the state to always keep their environment clean to enhance healthy living and the overall development of the state. Bala-Usman, the Osu Ajiri of Udege chiefdom, spoke while receiving Mr Ifiora Kevin, the newly posted Medical Superintendent of…
-
Youth Parliament kicks against IGP heading Police decentralisation c’ttee— 24th August 2018
Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja The Nigerian Youth Parliament have kicked against the choice of Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, as head of the Committee on Decentrailsation of the Nigerian Police. Speaker, Nigerian Youth Parliament, Rt. Hon. Ayo Obe, said appointing IGP Idris is like making him a judge in his own case. Vice President Yemi…
-
APC lawmaker defects to PDP, another party chieftain resigns in Osun— 24th August 2018
NAN Mr Clement Akanni, a member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), representing Ila State Constituency in Osun House of Assembly, on Thursday, announced his defection from the ruling APC to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). While explaining the reason behind his defection at the palace of Orangun of Ila, Akanni said he was…
-
Ex-lawmaker leads 1,000 APC members to PDP in Ebonyi— 24th August 2018
Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki About 1,000 members of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Ebonyi Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, have defected to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP). The defectors were led by a former member of the state’s House of Assembly, who represented Ebonyi North East constituency in the state legislature, Mr. Bede Nwali….
-
Entertainment
Nollywood actor, Chike Osuji is dead— 24th August 2018
He passed on at the age of 65. Special assistant to the president of Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) on media and publicity, Ochendo McSmith, confirmed the demise. READ ALSO Joy and tears in army barracks Osuji was a native of Umuokoro Awaka in Owerri North Local Government of Imo State. He is survived by his…
South-West Report
OAU FOOD BAZAAR: Indigenous delicacies inspire tribal affinity at Ife festival— 23rd August 2018
The programme was aimed at showcasing the “Africanness” iof indigenous foods peculiar to different ethnic groups and their relevance to the people’s health. Clement Adeyi, Osogbo Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Osun State, reverberated with a gale of cultural and traditional splendor recently when the institution showcased a sociocultural programme tagged: “Ife Festival of Food…
-
Abuja Metro
Hospital beds for highest bidders— 22nd August 2018
Fred Ezeh Some inexplicable, inhumane, illegal and “wicked” practice is being recorded at some hospitals owned by the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA). Services at these hospitals have become the exclusive right of those who could afford. READ ALSO: FCTA begins takeover process of health facilities Bed spaces now go to the highest bidders. It is…
Oriental News
KING OF CROPS: New Yam Festival lights up Igboland— 22nd August 2018
Yam is revered as the king of crops in Igboland. Usually planted between December and January, harvesting starts from August in some communities and lasts till December. Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka, David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi and Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri Ndigbo are once again in festive mood with the advent of another season of new yam festival. In…
-
Features
Homesick: How desperate Zamfara IDPs forced their way back to villages— 24th August 2018
Saidu from Kwadi village admitted that the reign of bandits in their villages was most unfortunate but stressed that residing in the camps was demeaning. Mohammed Nasir, Gusau The duo of Malam Kabiru Garba of Birane village and Aliyu Ladan of Kalage village, all in Zurmi Local Government Area, Zamfara State are no blood relations….
Literary Review
Joy and tears in army barracks— 24th August 2018
The barracks residential area is made up of the officer’s quarters, the sergeants’ quarters and the corporals’ quarters, the first being the elite part… Barrack Boy Yanor Kukwa, 2018 Henry Akubuiro BILDUNGSROMAN takes us back in time, when life was like a roller-coaster ride, full of thrills and frills, for the young. Barrack Boy is a…
-
Lifeline
Women engineers mentor Lagos girls— 24th August 2018
Praise said it was a privilege to see how engineers work, adding that she was aspiring to become an aeronautics engineer, to maintain aircraft. Vera Wisdom-Bassey Praise Eguonu, 12, a JSS3 student of Murtala Mohammed International School, Ikeja, was one of the participants at the just- concluded Mayen Adetiba Technical Boot Camp for girls. The…
Education Review
ASUU attributes Nigeria’s slow development to lack of commitment to education— 23rd August 2018
NAN The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) says the country’s quest for accelerated growth and development may not be realised until its leaders stop paying lip service to the development of education. The union’s National President, Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in…
-
TSWeekend
How I handle women, fame – Shina Peller, boss, Club Quilox— 24th August 2018
In this interview, Peller talks about his journey into entertainment and why he’s running for political office come 2019. Christian Agadibe For the boss of Club Quilox and Aquila Records, Shina Peller, show business runs in the blood. Born to popular magician, the late Professor Peller, Shina used to join his father to perform wonders…
Opinion
Why Obasanjo should forgive Atiku— 24th August 2018
Obasanjo should forgive Atiku whatever trespasses he had committed against him and help him out this time around Ifeanyi Maduako In 1998, former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar was one of the three musketeers who convinced then General Olusegun Obasanjo, just released from prison, to contest for the presidency of Nigeria. The other two were; General…
Columnists
-
An anti-crime agency in retrospect— 24th August 2018
Duro Onabule It happened almost unnoticed a while ago, despite the rarity of the occurrence. The Presidency openly rebuked the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) as a fifth columnist, even if an unconscious one, in creating credibility problem for government’s anti-corruption war. Rather than engage in serious self-examination on the issues raised, the EFCC…
-
Emeka Okwuosa: Celebrating philanthropist at 57— 24th August 2018
From very humble beginnings 57 years ago at his roots in Oraifite, Anambra State, Okwuosa has always been a child of promise… Nduka Uzuakpundu In our country, Nigeria, where integrity and accountability are highly needed to boost the quality of public life and drive the affairs of the country for public good, a philanthropist by name…
-
Africa Wildlife Foundation and concession of ecotourism Matters arising— 23rd August 2018
Ecotourism remains the most considered direct use value of nature of national parks, as tourist proceeds are tied to market value Frank Meke The very sensitive issue of commercialization and privatization of ecotourism activities in our seven (formerly eight) national parks has raged unsuccessfully for over 16 years. At the early projection of this effort,…
-
Should the Python not dance naked again?— 23rd August 2018
When Python dances naked, that is the height of ignominy. It tells you that the Python has nothing else to hide Ben Okezie Between November 27 to December 26, 2017 , the people of South Eastern state, especially Abians, woke up to their chagrin to find a large Python in Nigerian Army uniform snaked into the…
-
Who’ll rebuild the fractured nation, Nigeria?— 23rd August 2018
I see more bloodshed and I see the nation heading for anarchy and more discord. This raises my fear that the election of 2019 may divide the nation further Newton Jibunoh During the last nine months, I have written a number of essays on a weekly basis for The Sun newspaper concerning the numerous crises…
-
The best entrepreneurs are here to solve societal problems— 23rd August 2018
Nigerian enterprises have suffered one critical deficit. It is the subsisting inability of our entrepreneurs to run vast business chains, or networks of branches. Jimanze Ego-Alowes When I told Uzoechie that the entrepreneur who founded Slot was easily one of the greatest, if not the greatest Nigerian entrepreneur in modern times, he shuddered, almost derisively….
-
Of defections and counter-narratives— 23rd August 2018
Tinubu’s narratives differ significantly from what the defectors told us when they left the APC. The story has turned to one of claims and counter-claims Amanze Obi We have in recent weeks been struggling with the rough edges of history. The events of 2014 have come alive again, four years after. And the conclusion is simple….
-
Readers’ language clinic (1)— 22nd August 2018
This column is for the exchange of meaningful ideas on various aspects of the English language and its correct usage — I am merely an active coordinator Ebere Wabara On July 18, 2018, I published the following blunder entitled “Military junta” incorrect. One anonymous reader sent me the SMS below and declared, in blissful ignorance,…
-
Back from Fujairah, beyond Dubai… on the tickets of the GUO Emperor— 22nd August 2018
I was in deep contemplation thinking about my benevolent mentors when in faraway Fujairah I encountered the Onwa GUO Emperor alone in his hotel room Emma Okocha “Never trouble another for what you can do yourself, never spend your money before you have it, never buy what you do not want because it’s cheap; we never…
-
If I am in government…— 22nd August 2018
I must continue to be a critic even if I become the Governor of Imo State by tomorrow. I will not fail to listen to critical minds and use them to form advisory committee of my government. Nathan Uzorma Protus This article was written and published this year but I have decided to repeat it…
Enquiries
EDITOR
Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email: [email protected]
Leave a reply