Mother from hell: Kills, buries 7-month-old daughter

Apart from deceiving her with marriage, she held that her lover who is also an indigene of Osun State, duped her of her hard savings with which she used to rent an apartment and furnished it with the promise that they were going to start living as husband and wife. She said that rather than move in with her like he promised, her lover moved in with his brother. As if is not enough, when she tried to move in with him, she found that another woman had taken her place, thus leaving her with a broken heart. READ ALSO: Tontoh Dike to the heartbroken: Stop focusing on who hurts you “My name is Odun from Osun State. I met my husband in 2016, He operates a lottery outfit and he deceived me into believing that he was going to marry me. I believed him because when I told him that if he was serious then we should start living together and he said he already had a house for us but that it was not furnished. He begged me for assistance and I gave him N40,000, with which he bought the items.

“But when we were to travel to the village for our introduction, I went to the house and I met another woman in the room with him. Since then I have not been happy and I don’t trust him anymore. “I got pregnant for him sometime in 2017. I did not know until the pregnancy was two months old and I told him about it. We were living happily until I met another woman with him. My heart broke and I refused to trust him again. “When he noticed that I could no longer trust him, he gave his elder brother who was living with him N20,000, to pay for another house. He returned the remaining N20,000, to me and I added some money and used to get an apartment for myself. “Whenever he needed money he would ask me. By this time, I did not have money again since I was no longer working. Then, he asked me to go and stay with his mother in Ibadan for me to put to bed but I refused. After much pressure I succumbed because he promised to come over when I put to bed to do the necessary traditional rites for us to become husband and wife.