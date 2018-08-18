Group donates 160 aprons to market women in FCT

Samuel Bello, Abuja

In a bid to fight health and environmental hazards in the country, the Umuada Di-Igbo Mma, an Igbo non-governmental organisation (NGO), has distributed 160 pieces of aprons to traders at Utako market, Abuja.

National Coordinator of the group, Mrs. Beauty Ikeaka, said that the idea was to promote cleanliness among sellers in markets.

She advised traders, especially women, to hold on and not lose focus and whatever their trade, but they should put more commitment and strength to whatever would put food on their table.

Ikeaka, while encouraging a 50:50 gender equality opportunity for women in politics, urged Nigerians, especially women, to participate by getting their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) and vote for the right candidate in the 2019 general election.

Her words, “We don’t stand to achieve anything with the distribution of the apron. We are just doing it to promote cleanliness in the market.

“What we want is the happiness on the face of people. If you are not in a neat environment people would not patronise you.

Also speaking, the group’s chairperson for the FCT, Mrs. Juliet Michael said the idea was to make sure traders in the FCT appear neat while at work.

Utako market Task Force Chairman, Mr. Austine Nnadi, said the gesture would contribute to the cleanliness of the market.

He also said majority of women who do not have aprons would feel the impact of what they lacked, since they have collected the apron.

Nnadi’s words, “it would contribute to the cleanliness of women who do not have aprons to do their business. It is an added advantage and it is a nice and encouraging programme and we the management of the market encourage and appreciate them for the gesture.