The Sun News
Latest
16th February 2018 - Boko Haram: Army offers N3m for information on Shekau
16th February 2018 - Hackers stole $6 million in attack on SWIFT system, Russian Central Bank says
16th February 2018 - Suspected Al-Shabaab militants kill 3 teachers in Kenyan school attack – Official
16th February 2018 - Court remands 2 cattle breeders for alleged culpable homicide
16th February 2018 - World Bank approves $486 m credit to Nigerian power grid work
16th February 2018 - U.S., Turkey agree to normalise relations, Turkish Foreign Minister says
16th February 2018 - Ghanaian president advocates multi-party system to deepen Africa’s democracy
16th February 2018 - Ogun 2019: Don’t settle for ‘political neophyte’, APC leaders urge Amosun
16th February 2018 - My affairs with actress Juliet Ibrahim – Iceberg Slim, singer
16th February 2018 - Eghosa lights up music scene with Young Girl
Home / National / Court remands 2 cattle breeders for alleged culpable homicide

Court remands 2 cattle breeders for alleged culpable homicide

— 16th February 2018

NAN

Magistrates’ Court in Minna on Friday ordered the remand of Yusuf Adamu and Ibrahim Abubakar for alleged culpable homicide.

The accused persons  are standing trial on a five-count charge of criminal conspiracy, trespass, culpable homicide, armed robbery and kidnapping.

The prosecutor, Insp. Muazu Abdullahi, told the court that one Yahaya Sule of Ashiwa village reported the matter at Kagara Police Division in Rafi Local Government Area on Jan. 17.

Abdullahi said that the accused persons, who conspired with 15 other unidentified gunmen, invaded the complainant’s compound and shot sporadically, killing one of his sons on the spot.

He  said the accused also kidnapped two children of the complainant and dispossessed them of their phones valued at N18, 000.

According to him, the offences contravened sections 97, 348, 221, 298 of the Penal Code, and section 2(2) and (3) of Niger State Law on Cattle Rustling and Kidnapping 2016.

The Magistrate, Ms Amina Musa, declined to take their plea on the grounds that the court lacks jurisdiction in the case.

She adjourned the case till March 3, for further mention, and directed the police to forward the case file to the State Director of Public Prosecution for legal advice.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

BREAKTHROUGH: Man over 40?? Shrink your Prostate Enlargement in 13 Days! Learn How!

BREAKING: New diabetes treatment 'cures' Ijebu man in 6 weeks

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Boko Haram: Army offers N3m for information on Shekau

— 16th February 2018

  Molly Kilete, Abuja The Nigerian Army has offered to pay N3 million cash reward for credible information that could lead to the arrest of the Boko Haram’s factional leader, Abubakar Shekau. The Director, Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Sani Usman, who made this known in a statement, advised anyone with any credible information to…

  • Court remands 2 cattle breeders for alleged culpable homicide

    — 16th February 2018

    NAN Magistrates’ Court in Minna on Friday ordered the remand of Yusuf Adamu and Ibrahim Abubakar for alleged culpable homicide. The accused persons  are standing trial on a five-count charge of criminal conspiracy, trespass, culpable homicide, armed robbery and kidnapping. The prosecutor, Insp. Muazu Abdullahi, told the court that one Yahaya Sule of Ashiwa village reported…

  • World Bank approves $486 m credit to Nigerian power grid work

    — 16th February 2018

    Reuters/NAN World Bank has approved a 486 million dollars credit facility to Nigeria for electricity grid improvements, the lender said on Friday. “The investments under the Nigeria Electricity Transmission Project will increase the power transfer capacity of the transmission network and enable distribution companies to supply consumers with additional power,” the World Bank said. Nigeria’s…

  • Ghanaian president advocates multi-party system to deepen Africa’s democracy

    — 16th February 2018

    Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo, on Thursday, in Abuja, said the multi-party system of governance was the panacea to deepening democracy on the African continent, calling for the total integration of the continent. Akufo-Addo gave the submission while delivering the inaugural flagship lecture of the Kukah Center titled ‘How to Make Democracy Work…

  • Ogun 2019: Don’t settle for ‘political neophyte’, APC leaders urge Amosun

    — 16th February 2018

    Laide Raheem, Abeokuta Ahead of the 2019 general elections, some chieftains of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun State, particularly in Ogun West senatorial district, have urged the Governor Ibikunle Amosun not to settle for a ‘political neophyte’ as the gubernatorial candidate of the party. The APC chieftains, including Sen. Iyabo Anisulowo, Bolaji…

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share