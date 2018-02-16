Court remands 2 cattle breeders for alleged culpable homicide

NAN

Magistrates’ Court in Minna on Friday ordered the remand of Yusuf Adamu and Ibrahim Abubakar for alleged culpable homicide.

The accused persons are standing trial on a five-count charge of criminal conspiracy, trespass, culpable homicide, armed robbery and kidnapping.

The prosecutor, Insp. Muazu Abdullahi, told the court that one Yahaya Sule of Ashiwa village reported the matter at Kagara Police Division in Rafi Local Government Area on Jan. 17.

Abdullahi said that the accused persons, who conspired with 15 other unidentified gunmen, invaded the complainant’s compound and shot sporadically, killing one of his sons on the spot.

He said the accused also kidnapped two children of the complainant and dispossessed them of their phones valued at N18, 000.

According to him, the offences contravened sections 97, 348, 221, 298 of the Penal Code, and section 2(2) and (3) of Niger State Law on Cattle Rustling and Kidnapping 2016.

The Magistrate, Ms Amina Musa, declined to take their plea on the grounds that the court lacks jurisdiction in the case.

She adjourned the case till March 3, for further mention, and directed the police to forward the case file to the State Director of Public Prosecution for legal advice.